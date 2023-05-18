EA Sports adds new TOTS Icons to FIFA Mobile including Henry and Nesta

Thierry Henry and Alessandro Nesta are the latest inductees in the TOTS Icon Chapter in FIFA Mobile. Both players are global icons, and to celebrate their historic careers, EA Sports added their cards to a list that includes some of the best legends to have ever played the sport. The inclusion of their cards has created a huge deal of buzz in the gaming community.

Who levels up your squad? Another set of legends are featuring this week's TOTS ICONs team!

Like last week, the new TOTS Icon cards will be available in live events and Store packs. Those who complete quests or open packs may acquire the new icons. Meanwhile, several other icons added this week are also breathtakingly insane.

Henry and Nesta's Icon Cards could be the chart-busters in the FIFA Mobile TOTS Icon Chapter

EA Sports took to the official social media handle of FIFA Mobile a few hours ago to announce the addition of a bunch of TOTS Icon cards in the title. The announcement revealed five new icons with great OVR, which will make them chart-buster items in the game.

Here's the entire list of new TOTS Icon Cards in FIFA Mobile:

Thierry Henry: 115 - LW, France and Arsenal

Alessandro Nesta: 114 - CB, Italy and AC Milan

Lothar Matthaus: 114 - CDM, Germany and Bayern Munich

Henrik Larsson: 113 - ST, Sweden and Celtic

Peter Schmeichel: 113 - GK, Denmark and Manchester United

All these new Icon cards will have highly boosted stats and will be on every gamer's wishlist once the update arrives tomorrow. However, it is still unclear how many TOTS Icon Tokens will be required to unlock the respective cards.

Who will grace your squad? Legendary players that will take your team to the next level. This is your first #TOTS ICONs team!

The new cards will be added to the list of the available Icon Cards, making the chapter one of the most played events in the title. Here's a look at the Icon Cards already available in the FIFA Mobile TOTS promo:

Paolo Maldini: 115 - CB, Italy and AC Milan

Didier Drogba: 114 - ST, Ivory Coast and Chelsea

Jairzinho: 114 - RW, Brazil and Botafogo

Xavi Hernandez: 113 - CM, Spain and Barcelona

Carlos Alberto Torres: 113 - RB, Brazil and Fluminense

Kenny Dalglish: 112 - ST, Scotland and Liverpool

Marcel Desailly: 112 - CB, France and Nantes

Zianluca Zambrotta: 112 - RB, Italy and Juventus

FIFA Mobile players trying to spend FIFA Coins to purchase the aforementioned Icon Cards from the in-game market should be aware that they will be rare. That said, those who successfully manage to acquire them and choose to sell them will make a massive profit.

