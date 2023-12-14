FC Mobile Captains Pass: Rewards, price, and more

Keeping their promise, EA Sports introduced the anticipated Captains promo to FC mobile after the weekly reset a few hours ago. This promo has brought two new chapters, plenty of great cards with boosted attributes, and a new Captains Pass. The Pass has gone live and will be available for the next two weeks, offering exclusive rewards to gamers across the globe.

While the Rulebreakers Pass achieved massive success, its successor, Captains Pass, is expected to leapfrog the previous passes in the title regarding purchases.

Roy Keane's Icon card is the main reward of the Captains Pass in FC Mobile

The Captains Pass in EA FC Mobile is modeled on the Star Pass 2 and is similarly divided into two tabs — paid and free. Those buying it will have to pay ₹899 or the equivalent currency (based on their region).

Captains Pass rewards (Image via EA Sports)

The Pass has been added to the initial section of the Captains Main chapter. Here's a look at all the ranked rewards that FC Mobile gamers can gather upon purchasing it:

Rank 1: 1 x Random 89-91 OVR Mixed Version player

x Random 89-91 OVR Mixed Version player Rank 2, 6, 9, and 11: 3x Random 65-72 OVR Base players

3x Random 65-72 OVR Base players Rank 3, 7: 50k EA FC Coins

50k EA FC Coins Rank 4: 350 Gems

350 Gems Rank 5 and 26: Random 80-89 OVR Captains Hero or Live player

Random 80-89 OVR Captains Hero or Live player Rank 8 and 21: Pass Points x30

Pass Points x30 Rank 10: Captains Logo Premium

Captains Logo Premium Rank 12: 60k EA FC Coins

60k EA FC Coins Rank 13: 300 EA FC Points

300 EA FC Points Rank 14, 17, 19, and 24: 5x Random 65-72 OVR Base players

5x Random 65-72 OVR Base players Rank 15 and 29: Random 85-94 OVR Mixed Version player

Random 85-94 OVR Mixed Version player Rank 16: 60k EA FC Coins

60k EA FC Coins Rank 18: 400 EA FC Points

400 EA FC Points Rank 20: 81 OVR GK Jerzy Dudek (Universal card)

81 OVR GK Jerzy Dudek (Universal card) Rank 22: 80k EA FC Coins

80k EA FC Coins Rank 23: 450 Gems

450 Gems Rank 25: 91 OVR CDM Javier Mascherano (Universal card)

91 OVR CDM Javier Mascherano (Universal card) Rank 27: Pass Points x40

Pass Points x40 Rank 28: 500 Gems

500 Gems Rank 30: 91 OVR CM Captains Icon Roy Keane

Those who are unable to purchase the Captains Pass in FC Mobile can also acquire rewards from the free section. However, the rewards will be less in quantity and quality than the paid section rewards.

How can FC Mobile gamers earn Captains Pass Points?

EA Sports has added several quests to the Captains Quests section in the title. Upon completing all quests, participants will get 1000 Pass points, a Captain Power animated logo, and 50 Captains Points. However, completing each quest also guarantees stunning rewards.

Here's a look at the different Captains quests:

Break the Rules: Swap one Captains Player to the Starting XI

Back to Basics: Rank up any player two times

Open the Pack: Open seven Captains packs

Use your Head: Score 0 headers in any mode

Get your Kicks In: Play 40 matches in any mode

Helping Hand: Complete 20 assists in any mode

Get In The Way: Complete 20 tackles in any mode

Watch ten ads

With so many new features added, EA Sports will hope that many mobile gamers will log into the title.