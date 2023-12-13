EA Sports announces Captains promo cards in FC Mobile led by Cruyff and Van Dijk

Multiple events have been introduced to FC Mobile since its launch in the mobile gaming market on September 26. While the ongoing Rivals, UCL, and Team of the Week (TOTW Week 3) promo attracts millions of gamers to the title daily, EA Sports took to the game's Twitter handle to announce the addition of a new promo - Captains. The new promo will celebrate the legendary careers of the leaders of the sport.

While many Icons (including Cruyff and Stoichkov) have been named, Van Dijk leads the present-day Captains lineup. The announcement has successfully created a great deal of buzz amongst all the players across the globe.

Cruyff and Van Dijk's Captain cards will be chartbuster items in FC Mobile

Johan Cruyff and Virgil van Dijk are the best cards announced by EA Sports in the upcoming "Captains" promo in FC Mobile. Along with them, 13 other cards with boosted attributes will be introduced to the title after today's weekly reset.

Here's a look at the Icons Captains cards set to be introduced in FC Mobile:

95 - ST - Johan Cruyff - Netherlands and Barcelona

94 - LW - Hristo Stoichkov - Bulgaria and Barcelona

93 - CF - Alessandro Del Piero - Italy and Juventus

93 - RB - Carles Puyol - Spain and Barcelona

92 - CDM - Roy Keane - Ireland and Manchester United

92 - RB - Philipp Lahm - Germany and Bayern Munich

91 - CAM - Abedi Pele - Ghana and Marseille

90 - CB - Fernando Hierro - Spain and Real Madrid

90 - ST - Enzo Francescoli - Uruguay and River Plate

89 - CAM - Clint Dempsey - USA and Fulham

As mentioned earlier, EA Sports has also announced five leaders from some of the best-performing clubs in the Premier League. Here's a look at the present-day armband holders disclosed by the developer to be a part of the Captains promo:

94 - CB - Virgil van Dijk - Netherlands and Liverpool

88 - CB - Sergio Ramos - Spain and Sevilla

83 - CM - John McGinn - Scotland and Aston Villa

82 - CDM - Christian Nørgaard - Denmark and Brentford

82 - CB - Jamaal Lascelles - England and Newcastle

Lucky gamers who successfully obtain the Captains can either add them to their lineup or trade them in the in-game Market to generate a lot of FC Coins. They can also add the cards directly to their main lineup to increase their chances of emerging victorious in more Division Rivals matches (Head to Head and VS Attack).

While a new chapter is expected to be added, the best Captains cards can be obtained by opening store packs. Hence, FC Mobile players store their gems and points until the promo goes live.