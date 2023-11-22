Black Friday event in FC Mobile: New packs, best players, and more

Amidst the buzz of the introduction of Rivals promo, EA Sports has added a new Black Friday event to FC Mobile. This comes as a pleasant surprise, considering the developers did not provide any prior announcement or teaser of the event. Gamers are in for a treat with exclusive deals in Store Packs and limited-time offers for player cards. Adding these cards should elevate their gameplay experience.

This article explores details of the event, including prices of the Packs and the available cards.

FC Mobile Black Friday Store Packs have variable prices

As mentioned, the Black Friday event has appeared in FC Mobile as Store Packs. EA Sports has added multiple variants and is expecting players to spend money by purchasing them.

Various Black Friday Packs are available in FC Mobile (Image via EA Sports)

Here's a look at the different prices (in INR) of the Black Friday Store Packs in FC Mobile:

Black Friday Special Offer: INR 89

Black Friday Offer Mini: INR 89

Black Friday Offer Large: INR 449

Black Friday Special Offer Mega: INR 899

Black Friday Daily Offer: 200 FC Points or 1250 Gems

Black Friday Daily Gift: 200 FC Points or 1250 gems

Black Friday Limited Offer: 2000 FC Points

Black Friday Box: 1000 FC Points

Apart from the Daily Packs, there is no redemption limit on other Packs. While the Black Friday Daily Offer can be opened up to 20 times every day, the Black Friday Daily Gift can be opened only once.

Players looking to purchase the Black Friday special packs must note that they will only be available in FC Mobile for the next few days. Thus, it is advised to purchase them to get some rare player cards. Once obtained, the cards can be added to their main lineup or generate profit by being sold in the in-game Market.

Black Friday event in FC Mobile offers stunning cards from Store Packs

Here's a look at the rare cards available in Black Friday Packs:

95 OVR CF - Pele (Icon)

94 OVR CAM - Zico (Icon)

94 OVR RW - Garrincha (Icon)

94 OVR CF - Eusebio (Icon)

94 OVR ST - Ronaldo (Icon)

94 OVR CAM - Zinedine Zidane (Icon)

93 OVR RB - Carlos Alberto (Legend)

93 OVR CAM - Riquelme (Legend)

94 OVR CB - Vincent Kompany (Icon)

93 OVR ST - David Ginola (Icon)

92 OVR LW - Ronaldinho (Icon)

92 OVR ST - Cristiano Ronaldo

91 OVR CM - Patrick Vieira (Icon)

91 OVR CB - Virgil Van Dijk

90 OVR CM - David Beckham (Universal Icon)

90 OVR CM - Ruud Gullit (Icon)

90 OVR CM - Rafael Marquez (Dia de Muertos Icon)

90 OVR ST - Hugo Sanchez (Dia de Muertos Icon)

90 OVR ST - Luis Hernandez (Dia de Muertos Icon)

89 OVR GK - Edwin Van der Sar (Universal Icon)

89 OVR ST - Carlos Tevez (Icon)

88 OVR RB - Javier Zanetti (Icon)

88 OVR LB - Roberto Carlos (Icon)

FC Mobile players who acquire these cards can win more matches in Division Rivals mode and climb up the rankings quickly.