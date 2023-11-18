FC Mobile guide: 5 best cards to get from Rulebreakers Team 1

Following the successful run of the Conmebol Libertadores promo in FC Mobile, EA Sports introduced a new Rulebreakers promo earlier this week. The developers have released multiple featured footballers in Team 1 with rulebreaking attributes. While some cards are above 85 OVRs, a few are way above 90 OVRs, making them rare items.

FC Mobile players should have proper knowledge of the best Rulebreakers cards they can add to their lineup or sell in the Market to get more profit.

Rulebreakers Team 1 offers some breathtaking player cards in FC Mobile

5) Dusan Vlahovic - 93, ST

Vlahovic's Rulebreakers card stats (Image via EA Sports)

Vlahovic's attacking prowess impressed football pundits worldwide as he rose through the ranks and is now considered one of the best strikers. He silenced his critics by scoring stunning goals for Juventus and the Serbian national team.

While his base card has been a hot-selling item in FC Mobile, the recently added Rulebreakers card is rare.

Best stats:

Ball Control - 95

Finishing - 93

Strength - 92

Reactions - 92

Dribbling - 91

Shot Power - 89

Positioning - 89

Sprint Speed - 88

Long Shot - 86

Pace - 85

4) Paulo Dybala - 93, CAM

Paulo Dybala's Rulebreakers card stats (Image via EA Sports)

Paulo Dybala is one of the best CAMs in current-day football. After plying his trade for Juventus, Dybala transferred to AS Roma, where he plays a pivotal role in building attacks. The World Cup winner's Rulebreakers card has amazing stats that can enhance the attacking quality of any player's lineup.

Best stats:

Ball control - 97

Vision - 95

Acceleration - 95

Volley - 94

Dribbling - 93

Long shot - 93

Agility - 91

Curve - 91

Short passing - 89

Penalties - 88

Finishing - 85

3) Thiago Silva - 94, CB

Thiago Silva's Rulebreakers card stats (Image via EA Sports)

Thiago Silva, a veteran of the sport, is still a rock in Chelsea's defense. He has also been an authoritative figure for his national side, Brazil, for over a decade.

FC Mobile players who obtain Thiago Silva's Rulebreakers card can add him to their lineup to bolster their defense and win more Division RIvals matches.

Best stats:

Marking - 95

Standing Tackle - 92

Reactions - 91

Awareness - 90

Depending - 90

Sliding Tackle - 88

Short Passing - 86

Long Passing - 86

Ball Control - 85

Strength - 83

2) Rafael Leao - 94, ST

Leao's Rulebreakers card stats (Image via EA Sports)

Rafael Leao turned heads when he outshone legendary footballers and helped AC Milan emerge victorious in the 2021/22 Serie A season. Leao brilliantly performed for Portugal, outplaying his opponents with sheer pace. Hence, EA Sports has added a Pace Attribute to Leao's Rulebreakers card.

Best stats:

Finishing - 98

Pace - 97

Acceleration - 97

Sprint Speed - 97

Shot power - 94

Dribbling - 93

Positioning - 92

Ball Control - 91

Agility - 91

Jumping - 88

Reactions - 88

1) Alphonso Davies - 94, LM

Davies' Rulebreakers card stats (Image via EA Sports)

Alphonso Davies has successfully established himself as one of the best left-backs in the world, playing for Bayern Munich. However, he also played extremely well when he switched to the left midfielder role representing his nation, Canada, in international matches.

Along with Alejandro Balde, Alphonso Davies' Rulebreakers card is among the best in the new FC Mobile Rulebreakers promo.

Best stats:

Acceleration - 98

Pace - 97

Sprint Speed - 96

Agility - 91

Crossing - 91

Dribbling - 90

Ball Control - 90

Reactions - 88

Shot Power - 88

Jumping - 86

While all the abovementioned cards are rare items in the in-game Market, their prices will drop once Team 2 Rulebreakers is introduced in FC Mobile next week. Players aiming to get the cards but cannot due to lack of Coins or FC Points can wait for their prices to drop in the Market.