5 strikers in EA FC 24 who are better than Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has continued to be a consistent game-changing asset at EA FC 24. With his incredible speed, agility, and goal-scoring prowess, he has been a dominant force in the world of football for more than a decade. However, in the virtual realm of EA FC 24, there are a handful of strikers who can match or even surpass his abilities.

The Portuguese athlete has a base rating of 86 in the title. Despite being a disappointment for many players, there are various reasons why Ronaldo's overall rating in the game has been lower than usual. This has mainly to do with his age. In this article, we'll discuss five exceptional strikers who outshine Ronaldo in the virtual football world.

Five Strikers who are better than Cristiano Ronaldo in EA FC 24

1) Antoine Griezmann

Antoine Griezmann in EA FC 24 (image via EA Sports)

Shooting - 88

- 88 Weak Foot - 3 Stars

- 3 Stars Skill Moves - 4 Stars

- 4 Stars Attack Work Rate - High

- High Defense Work Rate - High

- High PlayStyles - Chip Shot, Incisive Pass, Technical, Flair, Trivela, Acrobatic

- Chip Shot, Incisive Pass, Technical, Flair, Trivela, Acrobatic PlayStyles Plus - Finesse Shot

Antoine Griezmann, the French sensation, has made a name for himself as one of the best players of his generation. Known for his versatility, exceptional attacking skills, and ability to contribute defensively, Griezmann can fill various roles in your virtual squad.

His Playstyle Plus Finesse Shot is a game-changer, allowing you to take precise shots from difficult angles and ranges. If you're looking for a well-rounded striker, Griezmann could be your top pick.

2) Karim Benzema

Karim Benzema in EA FC 24 (image via EA Sports)

Shooting - 88

- 88 Weak Foot - 4 Stars

- 4 Stars Skill Moves - 4 Stars

- 4 Stars Attack Work Rate - Medium

- Medium Defense Work Rate - Medium

- Medium PlayStyles - Dead Ball, Tiki Taka, Incisive Pass, First Touch, Relentless, Trivela

- Dead Ball, Tiki Taka, Incisive Pass, First Touch, Relentless, Trivela PlayStyles Plus - Finesse Shot

Karim Benzema, another French football maestro, boasts creativity, goal-scoring ability, and technical skills that are among the best in the world. His Playstyle Plus Finesse Shot is a weapon in your arsenal when you want to take those challenging shots.

Benzema's vision and versatility make him a fantastic choice, especially if you enjoy crafting unique plays that leave your opponents dazzled.

3) Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski in EA FC 24 (image via EA Sports)

Shooting - 91

- 91 Weak Foot - 4 Stars

- 4 Stars Skill Moves - 4 Stars

- 4 Stars Attack Work Rate - High

- High Defense Work Rate - Medium

- Medium PlayStyles - Finesse Shot, Chip Shot, Power Shot, Incisive Pass, First Touch, Trivela

- Finesse Shot, Chip Shot, Power Shot, Incisive Pass, First Touch, Trivela PlayStyles Plus - Power Header

The Polish powerhouse, Robert Lewandowski, has etched his name into history as one of the greatest strikers of all time. His incredible goal-scoring record for his club and his national team is a testament to his abilities.

In EA FC 24, he's a dominant force with his Playstyle Plus Power Header. If you favor precise and powerful headers during crosses and set pieces, Lewandowski is the player for the job.

4) Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe in EA FC 24 (image via EA Sports)

Shooting - 90

- 90 Weak Foot - 4 Stars

- 4 Stars Skill Moves - 4 Stars

- 4 Stars Attack Work Rate - High

- High Defense Work Rate - Low

- Low PlayStyles - Rapid, Flair, Trivela

- Rapid, Flair, Trivela PlayStyles Plus - Quick Step

Kylian Mbappe's rise to stardom has been meteoric, and his virtual counterpart in EA FC 24 is just as impressive. Renowned for his blazing speed, dribbling skills, and clinical finishing, he is a nightmare for defenders.

His Playstyle Plus Quick Step is a game-changer for those who love quick counter-attacks or simply want to slice through opponents' defenses. If you crave dynamic, fast-paced gameplay, Mbappe is your go-to striker.

5) Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland in EA FC 24 (image via EA Sports)

Shooting - 93

- 93 Weak Foot - 3 Stars

- 3 Stars Skill Moves - 3 Stars

- 3 Stars Attack Work Rate - High

- High Defense Work Rate - Medium

- Medium PlayStyles - Power Header, Quick Step

- Power Header, Quick Step PlayStyles Plus - Acrobatic

Erling Haaland, the Norwegian sensation, is a player you can't afford to underestimate. His tremendous speed, strength, positioning, and clinical finishing inside the box make him a goal-scoring machine in EA FC 24.

Moreover, his Playstyle Plus Acrobatic gives you the upper hand when it comes to cross passes and spectacular aerial finishes. If you appreciate stylish play, powerful volleys, and fancy goals, Haaland should be your striker of choice.

Despite Ronaldo's current stats being lower than many others in the title, he is still a formidable Striker who has the Playstyle Power Shot. This makes him a key goalscoring threat from any range and can come in handy in impossible situations. While Cristiano Ronaldo remains a football legend, the world of virtual football in EA FC 24 offers some remarkable alternatives.

Whether you're a fan of quick counter-attacks, precise headers, or breathtaking finishes, these five strikers — Griezmann, Benzema, Lewandowski, Mbappe, and Haaland — can take your virtual team to new heights.