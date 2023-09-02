AS Roma EA FC 24 ratings: All player ratings leaked

AS Roma is one of the most prestigious and popular clubs in Italian football, and their recent run of impressive performances is rumored to be reflected in their EA FC 24 player ratings. Under their talismanic manager — Jose Mourinho — this club has constantly performed at the highest level, earning some impressive leaked upgrades for their star players.

With EA FC 24 arriving within a month, the hype around it is higher than ever. Social media has been replete with leaks and rumors speculating about player ratings, with clubs like AS Roma having their entire roster leaked. If these pieces of unofficial information are to be believed, the Italian side could prove to be formidable on the virtual pitch in EA FC 24.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on a leak from Twitter/FUT Scoreboard.

AS Roma player ratings have been leaked for EA FC 24

Italy's Serie A has historically been one of the most entertaining and technically proficient leagues in European football, with clubs like AS Roma attracting global attention through a star-studded roster and impressive performances in UEFA competitions.

Despite struggling for a few years, this team is once again competing with the best under Jose Mourinho's management, and their leaked EA FC 24 ratings are indicative of their form.

New signing Romelu Lukaku and Serie A legend Paolo Dybala lead the way in this club's lineup with extremely impressive figures. Top performers from last season like Chris Smalling and Gianluca Mancini are rumored to receive upgrades, with new arrivals like Houssem Aouar and Renato Sanches being featured prominently on the roster as well.

All of this information comes from a leaker called FUT Scoreboard.

What are the leaked EA FC 24 ratings for AS Roma players?

The following player ratings have been leaked by FUT Scoreboard on Twitter, a page that has also leaked player ratings for clubs like Real Madrid, Manchester United, and more:

Paulo Dybala: 86

Romelu Lukaku: 84

Chris Smalling: 84

Gianluca Mancini: 83

Lorenzo Pellegrino: 83

Rui Patricio: 81

Bryan Cristante: 81

Renato Sanches: 78

Andrea Belotti: 78

Sardar Azmoun: 78

Evan Ndicka: 78

Diego Llorente: 77

Nicola Zalewski: 76

Houssem Aouar: 76

Rick Karsdorp: 75

Nico Zaniolo: 74

With Paulo Dybala, Romelu Lukaku, and Chris Smalling receiving high overall ratings — as well as overpowered fan favorites like Renato Sanches and Evan Ndicka joining their ranks — AS Roma has the potential to be extremely viable in EA's upcoming title.