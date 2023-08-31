OFFICIAL: Romelu Lukaku joins Serie A giants on loan from Chelsea

Chelsea have officially announced the departure of Romelu Lukaku on a season-long loan to Italian giants Roma. The Belgium international returns to Italian football after completing a loan spell with Roma's Serie A rivals Inter Milan last term.

As per reports, Roma will pay the Blues a loan fee of £5 million and cover his wages (via One Football). Furthermore, the former Manchester United striker has agreed to a wage cut in order to secure the deal.

Despite being linked with potential transfers to Inter Milan and Juventus, it was Jose Mourinho's side who managed to acquire the 30-year-old's services. The former Chelsea boss was in need of a striker after losing Tammy Abraham to a long-term injury. Speaking ahead of the move, Lukaku said (via BBC Sport):

"The welcome that this club and these fans gave me thrilled me and represents a further incentive to give everything for my new team. I had the opportunity to speak with the owners in recent days and I was struck by their ambition.

"Now we have to work, be humble and grow game after game. For my part, I can't wait to make myself available to my teammates, on and off the field."

The former Everton forward is no stranger to the top-flight football competition in Italy. Lukaku scored 57 league goals and provided 18 assists during his three years with the Nerazzurri.

"Experience, professionalism and desire to win"- Roma general manager reveals what Chelsea striker will bring to the club

Roma's general manager of sports, Tiago Pinto revealed what Romelu Lukaku's arrival at the club would mean. The Chelsea striker has now officially joined the Serie A outfit on loan from Stamford Bridge.

The Belgium international will spend the entirety of the 2023/24 season with Roma. Speaking ahead of the move and addressing the importance of the loan deal, Pinto said (via BBC Sport):

"Knowing that Lukaku has chosen Roma can only represent a source of great satisfaction for all of us. With his arrival we acquire further experience, professionalism and desire to win. All our choices are always aimed at raising Roma's level of competitiveness. Seeing the fans welcome Romelu with that enthusiasm makes us really proud."

The former Manchester United star certainly knows what it takes to win trophies. Having won Serie A, the FA Cup, and other honors, the forward will add value to Jose Mourinho's squad.