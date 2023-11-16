EA Sports announces Rulebreakers Team 1 in EA FC Mobile featuring Rafael Leao and Thiago Silva

Following the recent teasers on social media, EA Sports has introduced a new Rulebreakers promo in EA FC Mobile. To give players a fresh gameplay experience, the developer has added a set of player cards (Team 1) to the game, including Rafael Leao and Thiago Silva. These cards bring unexpected twists to the gameplay and have generated a lot of buzz.

Rafael Leao and Thiago Silva are the highest-rated cards in the Team 1 Rulebreakers in EA FC Mobile

EA Sports has taken to EA FC Mobile's official Instagram and Twitter handles to announce a new Rulebreakers promo. According to the announcement, gamers can obtain amazing player cards by taking part in event matches or skill games and by opening packs available in the store.

Stars like Rafael Leao and Thiago Silva are featured in Team 1, along with other players who have performed brilliantly in out-of-position roles for their club or country. Hence, the developer has added their cards to the title with game-changing attributes.

Here's a look at all the Team 1 players that EA Sports has added to EA FC Mobile with the Rulebreakers promo:

Rafael Leao - 94 - ST, Portugal and AC Milan

Thiago SIlva - 94 - CB, Brazil and Chelsea

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 93 - CDM, England and Liverpool

Reece James - 92 - RB, England and Chelsea

Joao Palhinha - 92 - CDM, Portugal and Fulham

Tony Kroos - 91 - CM, Germany and Real Madrid

Nathan Ake - 90 - LB, Netherlands and Manchester City

Lewis Dunk - 90 - CB, England and Brighton and Hove Albion

Hector Bellerin - 88 - RB, Spain and Real Betis

Alejandro Balde - 87 - LB, Spain and Barcelona

Ricardo Rodriguez - 84 - LB, Switzerland and Torino

Juan Foyth - 83 - RB, Argentina and Villareal

Gerard Deulofeu - 81 - ST, Spain and Udinese

Lucky gamers who get the rare Rulebreakers cards but want to trade them in the market will likely accumulate a massive profit. However, they must check out the prices, as they keep fluctuating.

Gamers across the world will be trying to obtain as many of these cards as possible for their team to win more Division Rivals and the new event mode matches.

EA FC Mobile players must remember that a second Rulebreakers team (Team 2) will be added next week, which will also feature multiple talented footballers.