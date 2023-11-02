EA FC Mobile Mystery Signings: Mystery Players, stats, and more

Mystery Signings promo in FIFA Mobile was a huge success, and to continue its charm, EA Sports has decided to introduce it to EA FC Mobile as well. In a recent post on Twitter, the developer announced the addition of Mystery Signings to the rebranded title. Since the promo offers stunning player cards for free, its arrival has already generated a great deal of buzz amongst football gamers worldwide.

Mystery Signings promo in EA FC Mobile is offering great player cards for free

The Mystery Signings promo is already live in EA FC Mobile, and the first set of Mystery Players is revealed. However, it's unclear how long the new promo will be available in the title.

Mystery Signings event in EA FC Mobile (Image via EA Sports)

Players need to go through four different steps to reveal the two Mystery Player cards. Here's a look at the steps:

Step 1 - Player 1 Clue: A random Mixed version player with OVR between 70 and 88

- Player 1 Clue: A random Mixed version player with OVR between 70 and 88 Step 2 - Uncover Player 1: 30000 Coins

- Uncover Player 1: 30000 Coins Step 3 - Player 2 Clue: A random Mixed version player with OVR between 70 and 88

- Player 2 Clue: A random Mixed version player with OVR between 70 and 88 Step 4 - Uncover Player 2: 30000 Coins

Two renowned footballers are revealed as the first set of Mystery Signings. However, gamers can get only one of the following:

87 OVR RM - Moussa Diaby

85 OVR CM - Alexis Mac Allister

Users can obtain their preferred player tomorrow (November 3) at 5:30 AM IST or equivalent timings based on their region.

Moreover, EA FC Mobile users should remember that the Mystery Signings player cards can be obtained only through the event and cannot be packed from the store or in-game Market. Hence, they will be untradable.

A total of three Mystery players needs to be obtained before gamers can unlock the three Milestone Mystery rewards. Once unlocked, they can choose any one of the following rewards:

Milestone Reward 1: A random 87 OVR Mixed version tradeable player.

Milestone Reward 2: A random 88 OVR Mixed version untradeable player and Coins.

Milestone Reward 3: A random 89 OVR Mixed version untradeable player.

Since players can get stunning cards for free from the new Mystery Signings promo, EA Sports will be hoping that many veterans will be making a comeback.

Stats of Mystery Signings Diaby and Mac Allister in EA FC Mobile

Moussa Diaby's 87 OVR RM card and Alexis Mac Allister's 85 OVR card have some of the best stats. Here's a look at them:

Moussa Diaby

Snippet showing Moussa Diaby's stats (Image via EA Sports)

Pace: 96

Shooting: 73

Passing: 76

Dribbling: 87

Physical: 53

Alexis Mac Allister

Mac Allister's Mystery Signing card has great stats (Image via EA Sports)

Pace: 71

Shooting: 80

Passing: 83

Dribbling: 81

Defending: 69

EA FC Mobile players looking for wingers can select Diaby's card. Meanwhile, those looking for midfielders can get hold of Mac Allister's card. Getting either of those cards will help players win more Division Rivals matches.