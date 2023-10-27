EA FC Mobile Star Pass 2: Rewards, price, and more

Following the massive success of the first Star Pass in EA FC Mobile, EA Sports has introduced the Star Pass 2 to the title after the latest weekly reset. The new pass has brought along plenty of new items and will be available for the next 27 days. EA FC enthusiasts across the globe are buzzing with excitement as they look forward to purchasing the new Star Pass 2.

Manchester City star Phil Foden is the main reward in EA FC Mobile's Star Pass 2

Phil Foden's 89 OVR card is available in Star Pass 2 (Image via EA FC Mobile)

Phil Foden has been one of the main pillars of Manchester City's attack. To celebrate his performances, EA Sports has added his 89 OVR card to EA FC Mobile's Star Pass 2.

Acquiring this card can increase a player's chance of winning more Head to Head matches in the Division Rivals mode.

Snippet showing the ranked rewards of Star Pass 2 (Image via EA FC Mobile)

Here's a look at the ranked rewards available upon purchasing the Star Pass 2 in EA FC Mobile:

Rank 1: 100k EA FC Coins

100k EA FC Coins Rank 2, 8, 11, 14, 17, 23, 26, 33, 39, 42, 44, 47, 53, and 56: 2x Random 65-72 OVR base players

2x Random 65-72 OVR base players Rank 3, 9, 21, 34, 41, 46, and 58: 20k FC Coins

20k FC Coins Rank 4, 7, 18, 28, 32, 38, 52, and 59: 200 Gems

200 Gems Rank 5, 20, and 51: Random 80-89 OVR base card

Random 80-89 OVR base card Rank 6, 12, 19, 24, 31, 43, 48, and 54: Random pull between 10k - 100k FC Coins

Random pull between 10k - 100k FC Coins Rank 10: Premium UECL User Logo

Premium UECL User Logo Rank 13, 22, 29, 37, 49: 20x Pass Points

20x Pass Points Rank 15: Premium UCL User Logo

Premium UCL User Logo Rank 16, 25, 36, 45, and 55: EA FC Points x300

EA FC Points x300 Rank 27: Premium UEL User Logo

Premium UEL User Logo Rank 30: 88 OVR LW Vinicius Jr.

88 OVR LW Vinicius Jr. Rank 35: 81 OVR GK Jerzy Dudek

81 OVR GK Jerzy Dudek Rank 40: Animated Premium UCL emote

Animated Premium UCL emote Rank 50: 91 OVR CDM Icon Javier Mascherano

91 OVR CDM Icon Javier Mascherano Rank 60: 89 OVR CAM Phil Foden

This is the first instance when the main reward of the previous Star Pass (88 OVR LW Vinicius Jr. card) has been added to the new Star Pass.

Moreover, players must remember that although many received the Star Pass 1 as a free reward for participating in the Founders event in FIFA Mobile, they will no longer get it for free in Month 2.

Those unable to buy the Premium Star Pass, priced at ₹899 (or an equivalent amount of money) in EA FC Mobile, can still claim the great rewards from the free section.

For example, they will receive the normal variants of the UECL, UCL, and UEL logos respectively. They will also get 300 Gems instead of 250 EA FC Points and a stadium unlock card instead of 81 OVR GK Jerzy Dudek. The best rewards in the free section are the EA Sports Blue/White Ball 2 (available in rank 40) and the stadium unlock card (available in rank 35).

With so many rewards up for grabs, players will be eyeing to obtain the new Star Pass in the rebranded version of the title.