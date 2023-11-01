EA FC Mobile Dia de Muertos promo: Complete list of best player cards

EA Sports has taken to the official X (formerly Twitter) handle of EA FC Mobile to announce the arrival of a Dia de Muertos promo in the game. The promo celebrates Dia de Muertos (Day of the Dead), a festival popular in Mexico and Latin America. It also sees the arrival of multiple popular player cards hailing from the aforementioned regions.

Dia de Muertos player cards will be hot-selling items in EA FC Mobile

EA Sports' latest tweet on the addition of new player cards in the Dia de Muertos promo in EA FC Mobile (Image via Twitter/EA Sports)

To mark Dia de Muertos, EA FC Mobile has received 16 current-day players who have performed brilliantly for their clubs and nations.

Here's a look at the entire list of the best Dia de Muertos players announced by EA Sports:

Guillermo Ochoa - 89 - GK, Mexico and Salernitana

Edson Alvarez - 88 - CDM, Mexico and West Ham United

Carlos Vela - 88 - RW, Mexico and Los Angeles

Santiago Gimenez - 87 - ST, Mexico and Feyenoord

Luis Sinisterra - 86 - LW, Colombia and Bournemouth

Hirving Lozano - 86 - RW, Mexico and PSV Eindhoven

Héctor Herrera - 86 - CM, Mexico and Houston Dynamo

Javier Hernandez - 85 - ST, Mexico and LA Galaxy

Raúl Jiménez - 83 - ST, Mexico and Fulham

Weston McKennie - 82 - CM, USA and Juventus

Djordje Mihailovic - 81 - CAM , USA and Alkmaar

Chris Richards - 80 - CB, USA and Crystal Palace

Manfred Ugalde - 78 - ST, Costa Rica and Twente

Johan Vásquez - 77 - CB, Mexico and Genoa

Jhon Lucumí - 77 - CB, Colombia and Bologna

Alex Roldan - 76 - RB, El Salvador and Seattle Sounders

Snippet showing the four Mexican added to EA FC Mobile's Dia de Muertos promo (Image via Twitter/ EA Sports)

Furthermore, EA Sports has added a list of four Mexican Icons from the past decades. Here's an overview of the Icons added to the game via the Dia de Muertos event:

Hugo Sanchez - 90 - ST

Luis Hernández Carreón - 90 - ST

Rafael Marquez Alavarez - 90 - CDM

Jorge Campos - 89 - GK

EA FC Mobile players can spend EA FC points or Gems and open the two packs (Dia de Muertos Ultra and Special Packs) available in the store. They can also exchange Cempasuchils (obtained from the Dia de Muertos Quests) in the Exchange Center and get hold of multiple popular player cards for free.

Players must remember that the Dia de Muertos promo will only be available on EA FC Mobile for a few days. Hence, they should try to get their hands on the player cards immediately and add them to their lineup to win more Division Rivals matches.