David Beckham Exchange in EA FC Mobile: Available cards, how to exchange, and more

Former Manchester United star David Beckham has made his way into EA FC Mobile as multiple cards (Hero version) are now available in the title. Earlier today, in the in-game news section, EA Sports announced that the English legend's card can be obtained for free from the Exchange center.

The news of Beckham's arrival in the rebranded version of FIFA Mobile has got millions worldwide buzzing with excitement.

David Beckham's new Hero card can be exchanged for free in EA FC Mobile

Following the weekly reset, EA Sports has added a new Exchange event in EA FC Mobile. As of now, three different exchanges for the 85 OVR Central Midfield (CM) version of David Beckham have been incorporated into the title.

All the exchanges added to EA FC Mobile (Image via EA Sports)

While all three cards have the same version, each has different requirements. Here's a look at the exchanges of the 85 OVR CM David Beckham available in EA FC Mobile and their criteria:

Exchange 1

2x 84+ OVR Central Midfielder

5x 80+ OVR Player

5x 70+ OVR Premier League Player

5x 70+ OVR Player

Exchange 2

4x 85+ OVR Player

5x 80+ OVR Central Midfielder

5x 70+ OVR La Liga Player

5x 70+ OVR Player

Exchange 3

5x 84+ OVR Player

5x 80+ OVR Player

5x 70+ OVR MLS Player

5x 70+ OVR Player

Blurb showing the recent announcement of David Beckham's Exchange event (Image via EA Sports)

However, since the announcement clearly highlighted that there will be five exchanges, it's plausible that the remaining two exchanges will be added by EA Sports in the next few days.

After the first exchange, every other one will help a gamer get an 85 OVR card of Beckham, which can be used for ranking up the first card. He can be ranked up to 88 OVR once all the exchanges are completed.

Gamers must also remember that the required player cards for exchange will have high demand and, in turn, high prices in the market. Checking the price fluctuations can save plenty of EA FC coins.

Moreover, the 88 OVR David Beckham card obtained from the exchange can be traded in the in-game Market, and players can earn a sizeable profit from selling it.

David Beckham's Hero card in EA FC Mobile has incredible stats

David Beckham's Hero card stats (Image via EA Sports)

The 85 OVR David Beckham Hero card added to the Exchange center boasts great stats and is one of the best CMs to appear in EA FC Mobile since its release. The stats are

Pace - 76

Shooting - 84

Passing - 90

Dribbling - 82

Defending - 69

Physical - 75

Once obtained, users can directly add the legend to their lineup to win more Division Rivals matches.