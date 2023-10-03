EA Sports adds Heroes to EA FC Mobile, including Tevez and Sneijder

Carlos Tevez and Wesley Sneijder have made their way to EA FC Mobile's Heroes category. Both players ruled the football pitch in the last decade, and to celebrate their memorable careers, EA Sports introduced their cards to a team that includes some of the best Heroes of the sport. While some of the players appeared in FIFA Mobile, most of the Heroes are appearing for the first time in the rebranded version.

The arrival of the Heroes cards has created a huge deal of buzz in the football gaming community.

Tevez and Sneijder's Heroes cards could be the best-selling items in EA FC Mobile in the upcoming weeks

EA Sports took to the official social Twitter handle of EA FC Mobile a few hours ago to declare the inclusion of a bunch of Heroes cards (including the cards of Carlos Tevez and Wesley Sneijder) in the title. The announcement revealed 16 new Heroes with great 85+ OVR, making them chart-buster cards in the title.

All these new Heroes have highly boosted stats and are on every gamer's wishlist. The new cards have been added to the category of available Heroes Cards.

While the cards are already available in the game, there has been no separate event or chapter added for the same. Hence, players will have to get them by opening packs or by purchasing them from the market. Here's a look at the new Heroes cards introduced in EA FC Mobile:

Gianluca Vialli: 89 - ST, Italy

Bixente Lizarazu: 88 - LWB, France

Vincent Kompany: 88 - CB, Belgium

Paolo Futre: 88 - LW, Portugal

Jari Litmanen: 88 - CAM, Finland

Steve Mcmanaman: 87 - LM, England

Dimitar Berbatov: 87 - ST, Bulgaria

Rui Costa: 87 - CAM, Portugal

Ludovic Giuly: 86 - RM, France

Nwankwo Kanu: 86 - CF, Nigeria

Tomas Rosicky: 86 - CAM, Czech Republic

John Arne Riise: 86 - LB, England

Ramires: 86 - CDM, Brazil

DaMarcus Beasley: 85 - LM, United States of America

EA FC Mobile players trying to spend FC Coins to purchase the aforementioned Heroes from the in-game market must know that they will be rare and have high prices. However, those who eventually manage to get the cards and choose to sell them will likely make a massive profit. Meanwhile, those who will use the cards in their lineup will have a better chance of winning Division Rivals matches.