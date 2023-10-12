EA Sports announces free Hero and Icon Players as gifts in EA FC Mobile

EA FC Mobile was released in the global gaming market on September 26, 2023, as the rebranded version of FIFA Mobile. Since then, EA Sports has introduced multiple new events, cards, items, and more to the title. Earlier today, the developer announced that it will give everyone who plays the game a free Hero and Icon Player as gifts.

The announcement was made in the in-game news section when the title underwent the weekly reset a few hours ago. It has generated a lot of buzz among EA FC Mobile gamers across the world.

Details about free Hero and Icon player cards EA FC Mobile players will get

EA Sports' latest announcement on offering in-game gifts (Image via EA Sports)

In the announcement, EA Sports stated:

"We are gifting an 83 OVR Hero Player and an 86 OVR Icon Player based on two real-world matchups!"

The two real-world matchups in question are the two international fixtures set to be played on October 12 and October 13.

The match on October 12 will be played between Colombia and Uruguay. It offers the 83 OVR Hero cards - Ivan Cordoba (Colombia) and Diego Forlan (Uruguay). Meanwhile, the match on October 13 will feature European giants France and the Netherlands. It offers the 83 OVR Icon cards - Marcel Desailly (France) and Ruud Van Nistelrooy (Netherlands). The gifts will be given based on the outcomes.

Players must note that even if the matches end in a stalemate, the Hero and Icon cards will still be offered as gifts. However, it is still unclear as to which Hero or Icon card gamers will receive in such a situation.

Gamers can add whichever card they obtain to their lineup to win more events or Division Rivals matches.

EA FC Mobile receives multiple updates at daily reset

Besides the aforementioned announcement, EA Sports has introduced several updates that aim to elevate the football gaming experience.

Here's a look at the list of changes made by EA Sports:

Exchange for 86 OVR LB Jordi Alba

Adjustment to Daily Quests

Increase in Market's upper price limit

New exchange for 80-89 OVR player

New Zinedine Zidane Icon Journey event

With so many new updates and free gifts, EA FC Mobile is sure to attract both new gamers and FIFA Mobile veterans.