Alejandro Balde Rulebreakers exchange in EA FC Mobile: Best stats, how to exchange, and more

EA FC Mobile was released on the global mobile gaming market on September 26, and since then, it has constantly evolved, with EA Sports adding new promos. The Rulebreakers was added to the football title after the weekly reset earlier this week.

While it has brought along a new chapter and plenty of new quests, the exchange featuring Alejandro Balde has taken the mobile gaming community by storm.

Players across the world delve into this new exchange event with an opportunity to obtain a standout defender like Balde. This article explores the best stats of the Barcelona star, Alejandro Balde, and the proper steps to obtain his Rulebreakers card.

Alejandro Balde's Rulebreakers card in EA FC Mobile has great stats

At the young age of 20, Alejandro Balde has already established himself as one of the best upcoming defenders in the world of football. Running down the left flank, Balde has created multiple opportunities for his Barcelona and Spain teammates to score. He has also tracked back on time and made great tackles to win the ball, saving his team from conceding a goal.

To celebrate his prowess as a left-back for Barcelona and Spain, EA Sports has added an 87 OVR LB card in the new Rulebreakers promo in EA FC Mobile. The card has Pace rulebreaking attribute.

Snippet showing Rulebreakers Balde's stats (Image via EA Sports)

Here's a look at the best stats of Alejandro Balde's Rulebreakers card in EA FC Mobile:

Sprint Speed - 94

Acceleration - 93

Standing Tackle - 93

Awareness - 88

Sliding Tackle - 86

Marking - 85

Defending - 84

Crossing - 82

Short passing - 82

Jumping - 80

Reactions - 80

The card also has a Ball Roll skill move and a Uppercut Jump Punch as a celebration move.

With such great stats, they can easily add the card to their lineup to win more Division Rivals matches.

Alejandro Balde Rulebreakers card can be easily obtained via exchange

Alejandro Balde's exchange is added to the second section of the Training Plan chapter in the Rulebreakers event in the title. The exchange can also be found in the main Exchange Center.

Rulebreakers Alejandro Balde exchange process (Image via EA Sports)

Here's an overview of the different exchange requirements for the new Rulebreakers exchange in EA FC Mobile:

82+ OVR Defender x1

80+ OVR Player x6

Rulebreakers Point x50

The exchange can be done once. However, players obtaining the Alejandro Balde Rulebreakers card must remember that it cannot be traded in the in-game Market.

Moreover, those who don't have the required players to complete the exchange can purchase them from the Market or open packs from the Store.