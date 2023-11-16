EA FC Mobile Rulebreakers guide: Training sessions, rewards, and more

Following the massive success of the Conmebol Libertadores event in EA FC Mobile, EA Sports has released a new promo called Rulebreakers. The Rulebreakers promo is already live and will end on November 30, 2023. It has brought a new Pass, multiple quests, and an exciting chapter to the game, all of which have created a great buzz among fans.

Everything that EA FC Mobile fans need to know about the new Rulebreakers promo

EA Sports has added Rulebreakers to EA FC Mobile to celebrate the football players who have created magic on the pitch while playing out of position. The promo requires gamers to complete four different training sessions (available in the Training Plan Chapter) and collect Rulebreakers points to get hold of the featured players.

Here's a look at the different training sessions that gamers need to complete and the rewards available for redemption:

Skill Game 1: Passing two on one - 1000 Coins, five Rulebreakers Points, and 100 Rulebreaker Pass Points

Passing two on one - 1000 Coins, five Rulebreakers Points, and 100 Rulebreaker Pass Points Skill Game 2: Box Shapes - 1500 Coins, five Rulebreakers Points, and 100 Rulebreaker Pass Points

Box Shapes - 1500 Coins, five Rulebreakers Points, and 100 Rulebreaker Pass Points Skill Game 3: Cones and Cutouts - 2000 Coins, 10 Rulebreakers Points, and 100 Rulebreaker Pass Points

Cones and Cutouts - 2000 Coins, 10 Rulebreakers Points, and 100 Rulebreaker Pass Points Match: Play against 85 OVR Real Madrid with the scoreline 0-0 after 45 minutes - 2500 Coins, 20 Rulebreakers Points, and 100 Rulebreaker Pass Points

EA FC Mobile fans can also use their accumulated Coins to get Rulebreakers Points. A single point will require them to spend 80,000 coins.

Snippet showing the three featured players in Rulebreakers promo (Image via EA Sports)

As mentioned earlier, three 90 OVR players are up for redemption. Each footballer has a specific rulebreaking attribute, making the card a rare one.

Here's a look at the three players EA Sports has featured in the Rulebreakers promo:

Shooting - Serhou Guirassy (Striker)

- Serhou Guirassy (Striker) Pace - Nemanja Matic (Central Midfielder)

- Nemanja Matic (Central Midfielder) Defending - Nathan Ake (Left-Back)

Obtaining the aforementioned players can help gamers win more Division Rivals matches. In addition, they can also use the Rulebreakers Points to get hold of other items and player cards.

Great player cards and items are up for grabs in EA FC Mobile's Rulebreakers promo (Image via EA Sports)

Here's an overview of the items available in the new Rulebreakers promo in EA FC Mobile:

90 OVR Rulebreaker Featured Player - 200 Rulebreakers Points (can only claim one of the three players available).

- 200 Rulebreakers Points (can only claim one of the three players available). Variable Coin Amounts up to 1.4 million - 20 Rulebreakers Points (Limited to a single claim).

- 20 Rulebreakers Points (Limited to a single claim). 1000 Gems - 35 Rulebreakers Points Limit 1 (Limited to a single claim).

- 35 Rulebreakers Points Limit 1 (Limited to a single claim). 80-95 OVR Mixed Version Player - 40 Rulebreakers Points (Limited to a single claim)

- 40 Rulebreakers Points (Limited to a single claim) 81 OVR Universal Rank Player (Jerzy Dudek) - 100 Rulebreakers Points (Limited to five claims)

- 100 Rulebreakers Points (Limited to five claims) 91 OVR Universal Rank Player (Javier Mascherano) - 200 Rulebreakers Points (Limited to three claims)

Gamers can also get an 87 OVR LB Alejandro Balde card from the Exchange Center.