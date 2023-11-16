EA FC Mobile Rulebreakers Pass: Rewards, price, and more

EA Sports has released the new Rulebreakers promo in EA FC Mobile. The weekly reset also marks the conclusion of the Conmebol Libertadores Pass and the addition of the Rulebreakers Pass, which will be live until November 30, 2023.

The Rulebreakers Pass has brought a plethora of rewards to the game, which will undoubtedly enhance the football simulation experience for fans worldwide.

Toni Kroos' card is the main attraction of the Rulebreakers Pass in EA FC Mobile

The Rulebreakers Pass in EA FC Mobile is modeled on the seasonal Star Pass 2 and is similarly divided into two categories — paid and free. Those buying it will have to spend ₹899 or the equivalent currency (based on their country).

The Rulebreakers Pass offers great rewards (Image via EA Sports)

The pass has been added to the first section of the Rulebreakers event. Here's a look at the various ranked rewards that EA FC Mobile gamers can acquire upon purchasing it:

Rank 1: 100k EA FC Coins

100k EA FC Coins Rank 2, 6, 9, and 11: 3x Random 65-72 OVR players

3x Random 65-72 OVR players Rank 3: 30k EA FC Coins

30k EA FC Coins Rank 4: 350 Gems

350 Gems Rank 5 and 26: Random 80-89 OVR Rulebreakers card

Random 80-89 OVR Rulebreakers card Rank 7: 40k EA FC Coins

40k EA FC Coins Rank 8 and 21: Pass Points x30

Pass Points x30 Rank 10: Rulebreakers Logo Premium

Rulebreakers Logo Premium Rank 12 and 22: 60k EA FC Coins

60k EA FC Coins Rank 13: 300x EA FC Points

300x EA FC Points Rank 14, 17, 19, and 24: 5 x Random 65-72 OVR players

x Random 65-72 OVR players Rank 15 and 29: Random 85-94 OVR Rulebreakers card

Random 85-94 OVR Rulebreakers card Rank 16: 60k EA FC Coins

60k EA FC Coins Rank 18: 300x EA FC Points

300x EA FC Points Rank 20: 81 OVR GK Universal Jerzy Dudek

81 OVR GK Universal Jerzy Dudek Rank 23: 450 Gems

450 Gems Rank 25: 91 OVR CDM Universal Javier Mascherano

91 OVR CDM Universal Javier Mascherano Rank 27: Pass Points x40

Pass Points x40 Rank 28: 500 Gems

500 Gems Rank 30: 91 OVR CM Rulebreakers Toni Kroos

Those who are unable to purchase the Rulebreakers Pass in EA FC Mobile can also obtain rewards from the free section. However, the rewards will be lower in quantity and quality compared to the ones in the paid section.

For example, gamers will get Gems instead of EA FC Points and a random 85-94 OVR Rulebreakers card instead of 91 OVR CM Toni Kroos. The best rewards in the free section are the two 81 OVR GK Universal Jerzy Dudek cards and the Rulebreakers logo.

How can EA FC Mobile gamers earn Rulebreakers Pass Points?

EA Sports has added several quests to the Rulebreakers Quests section in the title. Upon completing all tasks, gamers will get 1000 Pass points, a Break Rule animated logo, and 50 Rulebreakers Points. However, completing each quest also guarantees rewards.

Here's a look at the different missions in the chapter:

Break the Rule: Swap one Rulebreaker Player to the Starting XI

Back to Basics: Rank up any player twice

Open the Pack: Open seven Rulebreakers packs

Use your Head: Score 20 headers in any mode

Get your Kicks In: Play 40 matches

Helping Hand: Complete 50 assists in any mode

Get In The Way: Complete 50 tackles in any mode

With so many new features added, EA Sports will hope that many veterans make a return to the title.