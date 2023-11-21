EA Sports announces Rivals promo in FC Mobile

FC Mobile has successfully replaced FIFA Mobile as millions of users log into the football title daily. To ensure a satisfactory and challenging gaming experience, EA Sports has increased the stakes in the title with the major announcement of the Rivals promo. Based on the recent announcement video, the promo will be live on Thursday after the weekly reset (at UTC timings).

Following the norm of other promos, Rivals will bring in new player cards, events, and more. It is set to be a celebration of the sporting spirit, fueling the entire gaming community.

Rivals promo will offer stunning player cards to FC Mobile players

On November 20, EA Sports initially teased that a new Rivals promo would appear in FC Mobile. Hours later, they confirmed the promo's addition to the title, celebrating the rivalries of popular football clubs.

Expand Tweet

Based on the recent announcement video, a total of four Rivals player cards (two red-themed ones and two blue-themed ones) have been teased. EA Sports has asked their followers to guess the players from the following:

Card 1 (Red): 94 CB from Uruguay

94 CB from Uruguay Card 2 (Blue): 95 CM from Croatia

95 CM from Croatia Card 3 (Red): 93 GK from Italy

93 GK from Italy Card 4 (Blue): 87 CDM from France

Based on the stats, it can be assumed that the first three cards are Araujo, Modric, and Donnarumma. However, fans are confused about the identity of the fourth player.

While these cards have created a great deal of buzz, many more stunning cards are expected to be introduced in the title once the promo goes live on Thursday.

Rivals cards are expected to be rare in the title, so those who obtain them can either add them to their lineup or sell them in the in-game Market and get millions of coins.

Rulebreakers promo continues amid buzz surrounding Rivals promo

Expand Tweet

The Rulebreakers promo appeared in FC Mobile on November 16, and since then, millions of players have enjoyed its content. The Rulebreakers promo brought in multiple new quests, a new chapter, the Alejandro Balde exchange, and plenty of new cards with rule-breaking attributes.

Rulebreakers will continue to be in the title until November 30, so players will be able to enjoy both the Rulebreakers and Rivals events at the same time and make a great lineup with all the cards available.