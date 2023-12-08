EA Sports announces TOTW Week 3 cards in FC Mobile led by Saka and Kroos

FC Mobile has surpassed most of its contemporaries and has successfully placed itself as one of the most played sports games in the mobile gaming market. As millions of gamers play the title daily, EA Sports introduces multiple promos. The Team of the Week (TOTW) is a recurring promo that has become a favorite of many gamers.

While Week 1 was massively successful, Week 2 cards never appeared in the game. However, EA Sports has recently announced the TOTW Week 3 cards. The announcement has already created a great deal of excitement amongst mobile football gamers across the globe.

While many are trying their best to grab the players from Week 1 in the last moments, the rest are eagerly waiting for the Week 3 cards to arrive in the game.

Saka and Kroos' cards will be hot-selling items once the TOTW Week 3 promo is released in FC Mobile

Expand Tweet

Bukayo Saka and Tony Kroos are the best cards announced by EA Sports in the upcoming TOTW Week 3 promo in FC Mobile. Along with them, 16 other cards with boosted attributes will be added to the title after the weekly reset later today.

Listed below are the cards announced by EA Sports for TOTW Week 3 in FC Mobile:

87 OVR - RW - Bukayo Saka , England and Arsenal

, England and Arsenal 87 OVR - CM - Tony Kroos , Germany and Real Madrid

, Germany and Real Madrid 86 OVR - RB - Kieran Trippier , England and Newcastle

, England and Newcastle 85 OVR - GK - Yann Sommer , Switzerland and Inter Milan

, Switzerland and Inter Milan 84 OVR - CB - Mats Hummels , Germany and Borussia Dortmund

, Germany and Borussia Dortmund 83 OVR - CB - Bernardo , Brazil and Bochum

, Brazil and Bochum 83 OVR - CM - Gabri Veiga , Spain and Al Ahli

, Spain and Al Ahli 83 OVR - CAM - Philip Zinckernagel , Denmark and Club Brugge

, Denmark and Club Brugge 83 OVR - CF - Cyril Ngonge , Belgium and Hellas Verona

, Belgium and Hellas Verona 83 OVR - ST - Gorka Guruzeta , Spain and Athletic Bilbao

, Spain and Athletic Bilbao 83 OVR - RW - Romain Del Castillo , France and Brest

, France and Brest 83 OVR - GK - Arnau Tenas , Spain and Paris Saint Germain

, Spain and Paris Saint Germain 83 OVR - RB - Ryan Hollingshead , USA and Los Angeles

, USA and Los Angeles 83 OVR - RWB - Isaiah Jones , England and Middlesbrough

, England and Middlesbrough 83 OVR - CM - Yassin Oukili , Morocco and RKC Waalwijk

, Morocco and RKC Waalwijk 83 OVR - ST - Ferdy Druijf , Netherlands and PEC Zwolle

, Netherlands and PEC Zwolle 83 OVR - ST - Vincent Vermeij , Netherlands and Fortuna Dusseldorf

, Netherlands and Fortuna Dusseldorf 83 OVR - ST - Cristo González, Spain and Arouca

The cards will be added in the Division Rivals tab as Store Packs. Players can spend 2,000 Competitive Points (acquired by playing Division Rivals mode) to open a single Team of the Week (Week 3) Pack.

Lucky FC Mobile players who get hold of the cards can trade them in the in-game Market to generate a massive profit. Meanwhile, those who will add the cards to their starting lineup will have an increased possibility of winning Division Rivals matches.