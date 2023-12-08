EA Sports announces TOTW Week 3 cards in FC Mobile led by Saka and Kroos

FC Mobile has surpassed most of its contemporaries and has successfully placed itself as one of the most played sports games in the mobile gaming market. As millions of gamers play the title daily, EA Sports introduces multiple promos. The Team of the Week (TOTW) is a recurring promo that has become a favorite of many gamers.
While Week 1 was massively successful, Week 2 cards never appeared in the game. However, EA Sports has recently announced the TOTW Week 3 cards. The announcement has already created a great deal of excitement amongst mobile football gamers across the globe.
While many are trying their best to grab the players from Week 1 in the last moments, the rest are eagerly waiting for the Week 3 cards to arrive in the game.
Saka and Kroos' cards will be hot-selling items once the TOTW Week 3 promo is released in FC Mobile
Bukayo Saka and Tony Kroos are the best cards announced by EA Sports in the upcoming TOTW Week 3 promo in FC Mobile. Along with them, 16 other cards with boosted attributes will be added to the title after the weekly reset later today.
Listed below are the cards announced by EA Sports for TOTW Week 3 in FC Mobile:
- 87 OVR - RW - Bukayo Saka, England and Arsenal
- 87 OVR - CM - Tony Kroos, Germany and Real Madrid
- 86 OVR - RB - Kieran Trippier, England and Newcastle
- 85 OVR - GK - Yann Sommer, Switzerland and Inter Milan
- 84 OVR - CB - Mats Hummels, Germany and Borussia Dortmund
- 83 OVR - CB - Bernardo, Brazil and Bochum
- 83 OVR - CM - Gabri Veiga, Spain and Al Ahli
- 83 OVR - CAM - Philip Zinckernagel, Denmark and Club Brugge
- 83 OVR - CF - Cyril Ngonge, Belgium and Hellas Verona
- 83 OVR - ST - Gorka Guruzeta, Spain and Athletic Bilbao
- 83 OVR - RW - Romain Del Castillo, France and Brest
- 83 OVR - GK - Arnau Tenas, Spain and Paris Saint Germain
- 83 OVR - RB - Ryan Hollingshead, USA and Los Angeles
- 83 OVR - RWB - Isaiah Jones, England and Middlesbrough
- 83 OVR - CM - Yassin Oukili, Morocco and RKC Waalwijk
- 83 OVR - ST - Ferdy Druijf, Netherlands and PEC Zwolle
- 83 OVR - ST - Vincent Vermeij, Netherlands and Fortuna Dusseldorf
- 83 OVR - ST - Cristo González, Spain and Arouca
The cards will be added in the Division Rivals tab as Store Packs. Players can spend 2,000 Competitive Points (acquired by playing Division Rivals mode) to open a single Team of the Week (Week 3) Pack.
Lucky FC Mobile players who get hold of the cards can trade them in the in-game Market to generate a massive profit. Meanwhile, those who will add the cards to their starting lineup will have an increased possibility of winning Division Rivals matches.