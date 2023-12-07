FC Mobile Manchester Derby: Milestone rewards, best cards, and more

FC Mobile has leapfrogged other titles and has successfully placed itself amongst the top sports games in the mobile gaming market. Millions of gamers worldwide flock to the game to enjoy the ongoing events, especially the Rivals event. To enhance their gaming experience, EA Sports took to the official social media handles of the title to announce the introduction of the Manchester Derby.

The announcement of the Manchester Derby has already created a great deal of buzz among fans of arch-rivals Manchester United, Manchester City, and FC Mobile enthusiasts.

Everything FC Mobile players need to know about the new Manchester Derby chapter in the Rivals promo

Following the announcement, the Manchester Derby chapter in FC Mobile was unlocked a few hours ago and will be live until the end of the Rivals promo in mid-December. Millions of gamers across the globe have engaged in the title to earn the Milestone Rewards and other stunning cards contained within the chapter.

Gamers can choose any of the two exclusive cards as their milestone reward. Here's an overview of the milestone rewards up for grabs:

88 - CB - John Stones, England and Machester City (Blue Rivals Card)

87 - ST - Marcus Rashford, England and Manchester United (Red Rivals Card)

Furthermore, they can also get hold of multiple cards with 90+ OVRs, which will boost the overall rating of their lineup and help them win more matches in the Division Rivals mode.

Expand Tweet

However, FC Mobile players must remember that they can only select one milestone reward and then complete all the tasks (matches and skill games) available in that specific reward path to obtain the chosen milestone reward.

Here's a look at the best cards that EA Sports has added to the Manchester Derby event:

94 - RW - Bernardo Silva, Portugal and Machester City (Blue Rivals Card)

93 - CDM - Casemiro, Brazil and Manchester United (Red Rivals Card)

92 - CM - Kevin de Bruyne, Belgium and Machester City (Blue Rivals Card)

90 - LW - Jack Grealish, England and Machester City (Blue Rivals Card)

88 - CB - Raphael Varane, France and Manchester United (Red Rivals Card)

Since the Manchester Derby is one of the most watched football games in the world, its introduction to the FC Mobile Derby promo will further fuel the upcoming derby match.

In addition, EA Sports has also announced two cards of footballers playing in the Merseyside Derby between Everton and Liverpool. Here's a look at the two players announced by the developers:

84 - GK - Jordan Pickford, England and Everton (Blue Rivals Card)

84 - LB - Konstantinos Tsimikas, Greece and Liverpool (Red Rivals Card)

Lucky gamers who obtain the cards mentioned above can trade them in the in-game market and generate decent profits.