FC Mobile Rivals Superclasico Chapter: Milestone Rewards, missions, and more

FC Mobile players got to experience the start of the Rivals promo in the football title on November 23. It celebrates the rivalries between popular clubs across the world. While the Madrid Derby was the only unlocked chapter last week, EA Sports introduced the Superclasico (Argentine Derby) part for gamers across the world earlier today.

Club Atletico Boca Juniors and Club Atletico River Plate's rivalry is amongst the most talked about feuds in the world of football. The clubs' fans can relive the rivalry between the two teams in the mobile game.

Everything that FC Mobile players need to know about the new Superclasico chapter in the Rivals promo

EA Sports offers exclusive cards as Milestone Rewards in the Superclasico chapter in the FC Mobile Rivals promo. Players need to choose between the Red Rivals and the Blue Rivals card.

Aliendro and Mentiel are Milestone rewards in FC Mobile Rivals' Superclasico chapter (Image via EA Sports)

The Milestone Rewards are:

87 OVR CM Rodrigo Aliendro from River Plate (Red Rivals card)

87 OVR ST Miguel Mentiel from Boca Juniors (Blue Rivals card)

However, players must remember that both the aforementioned cards are blacklisted and cannot be traded in the in-game Market.

Three missions are added to the Superclasico chapter (Image via EA Sports)

To obtain the Milestone Rewards, gamers will have to complete three missions - Master Attacker, Master Midfielder, and Master Defender, with each containing easy-to-complete missions.

Master Attacker

A total of three tasks are added to the Master Attacker mission. Completing the tasks will award 1,00,000 Coins. Here's an overview of the three tasks needed to complete the Master Attacker mission:

Score 50 goals in any mode

Score 10 headers in any mode

Win a match in any mode

Master Midfielder

Completing the Master Defender Mission will reward players with 500 gems for free. Here's a look at the three available tasks in the Master Midfielder mission:

Complete 30 assists in any mode

Complete 100 passes in any mode

Train a player once

Master Defender

Similar to the two other missions, Master Defender also has three tasks. Completing it will net players an untradable 81 OVR GK Jerzy Dudek universal card. Here's a look at the three tasks FC Mobile players have to complete:

Complete 40 tackles in any mode

Win five matches with a clean sheet

Rank up a player once

Those who successfully complete all three required missions must check the Milestone cards before redeeming them.

While Aliendro's card has boosted passing and vision attributes, Mentiel's card has boosted shooting and dribbling attributes. However, both can be easily slotted into a lineup, helping players win more Division Rivals matches.