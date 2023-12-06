FC Mobile giveaway: Rewards, eligibility criteria, and more

Marking an end to the successful run of FIFA Mobile, the rebranded FC Mobile was released in the global mobile gaming market on September 26, 2023. Since then, EA Sports has introduced multiple new features, in-game events, and lucrative themes to enhance the football gaming experience of mobile gamers across the globe.

While the first version was massively successful, the developers added a new update to further elevate the title and eradicate the bugs and glitches in it.

Following the new update, EA Sports has announced a giveaway for its users. The announcement has already created a great deal of excitement amongst FC Mobile gamers and enthusiasts.

Everything that FC Mobile players need to know about the new giveaway hosted by EA Sports

Expand Tweet

As mentioned above, a new giveaway offering any tradeable item to FC Mobile players has been announced by EA Sports. The giveaway opened on December 5 at 12:00 pm Pacific Time and will be available until December 6 at 12:00 pm PT (Promotion Period). A total of 10 winners will be picked randomly by the developers.

Since the giveaway is open to all, no purchase is required for participation. Every player can participate only once in the giveaway. Multiple entries will not increase a player's chances of winning.

Here's a look at the different steps that FC Mobile players need to follow to participate in the giveaway:

Go to twitter.com. Log in with your Twitter account. Visit https://twitter.com/EASFCMOBILE. Follow the account by clicking the “Follow” button. Find the tweet posted around December 5, 2023, around 12:00 pm PT (Giveaway Tweet) and retweet it, including the #FCMobileGiveaway hashtag.

However, players trying to participate in the latest giveaway must remember that it is not available to gamers all over the world. The legal residents of only a few countries can participate and get the exclusive rewards up for grabs.

Expand Tweet

Here's a look at the different regions whose gamers are eligible to participate in the latest FC Mobile giveaway:

Australia

Austria

Bulgaria

Canada (excluding Quebec)

Chile

France

Germany

Japan

New Zealand

Norway

South Africa

South Korea

Switzerland

Taiwan

Thailand

United Kingdom

United States (including the District of Columbia)

Moreover, players must remember that they should reach the majority age (as set by their country's government.) In addition, they should comply with the terms and conditions of the giveaway as set by EA Sports.

Click here to read the terms and conditions.

Winners can choose great cards like Icons and Founders. They can also choose cards from ongoing events like Rulebreakers, Rivals, UCL, and others.

Those who win the giveaway and select the aforementioned cards can directly add them to their lineup to boost their team's OVR and win more Division Rivals matches. They can also sell the tradeable cards in the in-game Market and generate massive profits.