FC Mobile Rivals Riyadh Derby: Milestone rewards, how to exchange, and more

Following the success of the Rulebreakers, EA Sports introduced the Rivals promo in FC Mobile on November 23. It celebrates the age-old feuds between arch-rival football clubs from different countries across the world. While the Madrid Derby chapter was played by millions in the last week, the developers have now unlocked the Riyadh Derby chapter.

The Saudi Pro League is one of the fastest-growing. Needless to say, its rise in popularity has helped many football enthusiasts learn more about the Riyadh derbies between popular clubs like Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr, and Al-Shabab.

Everything FC Mobile players need to know about the new Riyadh Derby chapter in the Rivals promo

Three Milestone Rewards are available in FC Mobile Rivals' Riyadh Derby Chapter (Image via EA Sports)

The Riyadh Derby chapter in FC Mobile was unlocked earlier today, and will remain available until the end of the event in mid-December. Millions of gamers across the world have flocked to the title to earn the Milestone Rewards contained in the chapter.

Players can choose any one of the following exclusive cards as their milestone reward. Here's a look at the three milestone rivers up for grabs:

87 OVR CF - Anderson Talisca from Al Nassr

87 OVR CDM - Ruben Neves from Al Hilal

87 OVR LW - Yannick Carrasco from Al Shabab

However, players must remember that all the aforementioned cards are blacklisted and cannot be put up for sale in the in-game market.

To obtain the milestone reward of their choice, they will have to complete the three following exchanges:

Attacker Midfielder Defender and Goalkeeper

Riyadh Derby exchanges must be completed to obtain the Milestone Reward (Image via EA Sports)

Each exchange has its requirements and offers a random Mixed Version 83-88 rated card based on its category.

Attacker

80+ OVR Rivals Player x1

70+ OVR Attacker x3

60-69 OVR Player x7

Midfielder

80+ OVR Rivals Player x1

70+ OVR Midfielder x3

60-69 OVR Player x7

Defender and Goalkeeper

80+ OVR Rivals Player x1

70+ OVR Defender and Goalkeeper x3

60-69 OVR Player x7

Gamers must keep in mind that the required player cards for exchange have high demand in the market and, in turn, have high prices as well. Checking the price fluctuations can save a lot of FC coins.

All the aforementioned exchanges can also be accessed from the exchange section present under the Club tab. Meanwhile, FC Mobile players can also complete other exchanges like Team Of The Week (TOTW), UCL Group Stage, and Universal Rank Player. Completing these will enable them to get great cards that they can trade in the in-game market and generate a massive profit.