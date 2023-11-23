FC Mobile Rivals promo: List of best cards led by Modric and Salah

EA Sports has taken to the social media handles of FC Mobile to announce the player cards featured in the Rivals promo. The developer has divided the cards into two categories: Red and Blue Rivals. While there are several cards with amazing attributes, the craze for the 95 OVR Mohamed Salah and Luka Modric's new cards is unmatchable.

FC Mobile fans around the world are buzzing with excitement as they eagerly look forward to obtaining some of these Rivals cards.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the opinions of the writer

FC Mobile Rivals promo offers a lot of great cards

While Salah and Modric's Rivals cards are already hot-selling items in FC Mobile, EA Sports has added various others with boosted attributes. Based on the developer's recent announcement, these cards are available as Store Packs and in the main chapter.

Expand Tweet

Here's a look at the best cards in the FC Mobile Rivals promo apart from Modric and Salah:

94 OVR CB - Ronald Araujo - Barcelona (Blue Rival)

93 OVR CM - Federico Valverde - Real Madrid (Red Rival)

93 OVR GK - Gianluigi Donnarumma - Paris Saint-Germain (Red Rival)

92 OVR CDM - Leon Goretzka - Bayern Munich (Red Rival)

91 OVR CAM - Jonas Hofmann - Bayer Leverkusen (Red Rival)

91 OVR ST - Eden Dzeko - Fenerbahce (Red Rival)

91 OVR RM - Marcos Llorente - Atletico Madrid (Red Rival)

90 OVR LW - Willian - Fulham (Red Rival)

89 OVR CB - Nico Schlotterbeck - Borussia Dortmund (Red Rival)

88 OVR CF - Dries Mertens - Galatasaray (Red Rival)

88 OVR CAM - Isco - Real Betis (Blue Rival)

87 OVR CAM - Iker Muniain - Athletic Bilbao (Red Rival)

87 OVR CDM - Valentin Rongier - Marseille (Blue Rival)

86 OVR ST - Folarin Balogun - AS Monaco (Blue Rival)

85 OVR CM - Rodrigo De Pail - Atletico Madrid (Red Rival)

85 OVR CM - Abdoulaye Doucoure - Everton (Blue Rival)

85 OVR CB - Jean-Clair Todibo - OGC Nice (Red Rival)

85 OVR CM - Maxence Caqueret - Olympique Lyonnais (Blue Rival)

85 OVR CM - Conor Gallagher - Chelsea (Blue Rival)

85 OVR CM - Gedson Fernandes - Besiktas (Blue Rival)

84 OVR LWB - Jérôme Roussillon - Union Berlin (Red Rival)

84 OVR OVR GK - Jiri Pavlenka - Werder Bremen (Red Rival)

83 OVR CM - Anastasios Bakasetas - Trabzonspor (Blue Rival)

83 OVR CM - Alex Baena - Villareal (Red Rival)

81 OVR RM - Silas - VfB Stuttgart (Blue Rival)

Expand Tweet

In addition, a couple of 92 OVR Icons, including Paolo Maldini (LB) and Javier Zanetti (RB), have been added to the title as the main reward in the Rivals Chapter.

FC Mobile players who get hold of the aforementioned Rivals cards can add them to their lineup or sell them in the in-game market.