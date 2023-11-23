EA Sports introduces TOTW Week 1 cards in FC Mobile led by Salah and Kvaratskhelia

Team of The Week (TOTW) was a popular weekly event in FIFA Mobile. To continue its legacy, EA Sports has added the promo in FC Mobile. The arrival of TOTW brings an end to a long wait for mobile football gamers who also wanted the promo to appear in the mobile variant. With the weekly reset that occurred earlier today, TOTW was added as Store Packs.
This article lists the footballers added as part of the first TOTW of FC Mobile.
Salah and Kvaratskhelia feature in FC Mobile TOTW
Along with the Salah and Kvaratskhelia cards, the TOTW promo has brought along several new cards in FC Mobile to celebrate the recent performances of the respective footballers.
Listed below are the footballers added by EA Sports in the first TOTW of FC Mobile:
- 91 OVR - RW - Mohamed Salah, Egypt and Liverpool
- 87 OVR - LW - Kvicha Kvaratskhelia, Georgia and Napoli
- 87 OVR - CM - Nicolo Barella, Italy and Inter Milan
- 87 OVR - CB - Ronald Araujo, Uruguay and Barcelona
- 86 OVR - LM - Kingsley Coman , France and Bayern Munich
- 86 OVR - CB - David Alaba, Austria and Real Madrid
- 85 OVR - LW - Luis Diaz, Colombia and Liverpool
- 84 OVR - CB - Stefan de Vrij, Netherlands and Inter Milan
- 84 OVR - CAM - Dominik Szoboszlai - Hungary and Liverpool
- 83 OVR - LB - Antonee Robinson, USA and Fulham
- 83 OVR - GK - Carlos Coronel, Paraguay and New York Red Bulls
- 83 OVR - RM - Giovanni Reyna, USA and Borussia Dortmund
- 83 OVR - CM - Otabek Shukurov, Uzbekistan and Fatih Karagümrük
- 83 OVR - RM - Connor Metcalfe, Australia and St. Pauli
- 83 OVR - LM - Wilfredo Rivera, Puerto Rico and Orlando City
- 83 OVR - ST - Patson Daka, Zambia and Leicester City
- 83 OVR - ST - Ayase Ueda, Japan and Feyenoord
- 83 OVR - LM - Gerson Rodrigues, Netherlands and Dordrecht
The cards are available in the Division Rivals section as Store Packs. Players can use 2,000 Competitive Points (obtained by playing Division Rivals mode) to open a single Team of the Week (Week 1) Pack.
FC Mobile players who eventually manage to obtain the cards and choose to trade them in the in-game Market will likely make a massive profit. Meanwhile, those who add the cards to their lineup will have an increased chance of winning Division Rivals matches.