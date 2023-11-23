EA Sports introduces TOTW Week 1 cards in FC Mobile led by Salah and Kvaratskhelia

Team of The Week (TOTW) was a popular weekly event in FIFA Mobile. To continue its legacy, EA Sports has added the promo in FC Mobile. The arrival of TOTW brings an end to a long wait for mobile football gamers who also wanted the promo to appear in the mobile variant. With the weekly reset that occurred earlier today, TOTW was added as Store Packs.

This article lists the footballers added as part of the first TOTW of FC Mobile.

Salah and Kvaratskhelia feature in FC Mobile TOTW

Along with the Salah and Kvaratskhelia cards, the TOTW promo has brought along several new cards in FC Mobile to celebrate the recent performances of the respective footballers.

Listed below are the footballers added by EA Sports in the first TOTW of FC Mobile:

91 OVR - RW - Mohamed Salah, Egypt and Liverpool

87 OVR - LW - Kvicha Kvaratskhelia, Georgia and Napoli

87 OVR - CM - Nicolo Barella, Italy and Inter Milan

87 OVR - CB - Ronald Araujo, Uruguay and Barcelona

86 OVR - LM - Kingsley Coman , France and Bayern Munich

86 OVR - CB - David Alaba, Austria and Real Madrid

85 OVR - LW - Luis Diaz, Colombia and Liverpool

84 OVR - CB - Stefan de Vrij, Netherlands and Inter Milan

84 OVR - CAM - Dominik Szoboszlai - Hungary and Liverpool

83 OVR - LB - Antonee Robinson, USA and Fulham

83 OVR - GK - Carlos Coronel, Paraguay and New York Red Bulls

83 OVR - RM - Giovanni Reyna, USA and Borussia Dortmund

83 OVR - CM - Otabek Shukurov, Uzbekistan and Fatih Karagümrük

83 OVR - RM - Connor Metcalfe, Australia and St. Pauli

83 OVR - LM - Wilfredo Rivera, Puerto Rico and Orlando City

83 OVR - ST - Patson Daka, Zambia and Leicester City

83 OVR - ST - Ayase Ueda, Japan and Feyenoord

83 OVR - LM - Gerson Rodrigues, Netherlands and Dordrecht

The cards are available in the Division Rivals section as Store Packs. Players can use 2,000 Competitive Points (obtained by playing Division Rivals mode) to open a single Team of the Week (Week 1) Pack.

FC Mobile players who eventually manage to obtain the cards and choose to trade them in the in-game Market will likely make a massive profit. Meanwhile, those who add the cards to their lineup will have an increased chance of winning Division Rivals matches.