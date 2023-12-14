FC Mobile Captains Main Chapter: All rewards, missions, and more

Earlier this week, EA Sports took to the official social media handles of FC Mobile to announce the introduction of the new Captains promo in the title. Staying true to its promise, the developer added the promo following the weekly reset a few hours ago. The promo celebrates the iconic careers of several football team captains from the previous decades and in the present day.

The event is now live and will be available until December 28, 2023. It has brought a new chapter to the title that enables gamers to get their hands on a free icon and a hero card.

Everything that FC Mobile players need to know about the Main Captains chapter

While two chapters (Main and Gallery) have been added to the FC Mobile Captains promo, the Main chapter helps gamers get Milestone Rewards for free.

Snippet showing Daily Missions in FC Mobile Main Captains chapter (Image via EA Sports)

Here's a look at the complete list of Daily Missions and their respective rewards in the Main Captains chapter:

Skill Game 1: Five Captains Points and 100 Captains Pass Points

Five Captains Points and 100 Captains Pass Points Match 1: 10 Captains Points and 100 Captains Pass Points

10 Captains Points and 100 Captains Pass Points Skill Game 2: 10 Captains Points and 100 Captains Pass Points

10 Captains Points and 100 Captains Pass Points Match 2: 20 Captains Points and 100 Captains Pass Points

You can also use your Coins to get more Captains Points. Every Captains point will cost you 100,000 Coins.

These Captains Points can be used to complete the paths leading to the Milestone Rewards - 90 OVR Icon Fernando Hierro and 90 OVR Hero Enzo Francescoli.

The Main chapter in the FC Mobile Captains promo offers stunning Milestone Rewards (Imag via EA Sports)

Here's an overview of the different paths in the Main Captains chapter:

90 OVR Icon Fernando Hierro Path

Skill Game 1: Use 30 Captains Points and get a variable Coin amount of up to 1.42 million

Match 1: Use 30 Captains Points and get 80-95 OVR Mixed Version Player

Match 2: Use 50 Captains Points and get 81 OVR Universal Rank Player

Skill Game 2: Use 80 Captains Points and get 5x 60-69 OVR Players

Match 3: Use 91 OVR Universal Rank Player and get 100 Captains Points

Expand Tweet

90 OVR Hero Enzo Francescoli Path

Skill Game 1: Use 30 Captains Points and get a variable coin amount of up to 1.42 million

Match 1: Use 30 Captains Points and get 80-95 OVR Mixed Version Player

Match 2: Use 50 Captains Points and get 5x 60-69 OVR Players

Skill Game 2: Use 80 Captains Points and get 500 Gems

Match 3: Use 100 Captains Points and get 81 OVR Universal Rank Player

Once you claim Fernando Hierro and/or Francescoli, you can include them in your main lineup and play a Challenge Match to earn an extra 1,000 Gems each. You can also keep them in your lineup to emerge victorious in more Head to Head matches.