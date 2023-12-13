Monopoly Go Mistletoe tournament: Rewards, milestones, and more

Monopoly Go has leapfrogged its contemporaries in the mobile gaming market and established itself as one of the most played virtual board games. With millions of players joining in daily, Scopely introduces multiple events from time to time offering exclusive rewards to users. The new Mistletoe tournament appeared in the game a few hours ago and will end on December 14 at 10 am ET.

Similar to the Reindeer Gallop tournament in Monopoly Go, the new Mistletoe tournament offers rewards when you reach a particular milestone. With every milestone, the rewards get better in both quality and quantity.

The new Mistletoe tournament in Monopoly Go offers lucrative rewards for participants across the globe

Here's a look at the available Mistletoe tournament rewards at different milestone ranks:

Milestone Milestone Points Mistletoe Tournament Rewards 1 75 1-Star Green Sticker Pack 2 50 5 Pickaxe 3 100 Cash 4 175 100 Free Rolls 5 225 6 Pickaxe 6 300 5 Minutes High Roller 7 275 8 Pickaxe 8 350 200 Free Rolls 9 400 10 Pickaxe 10 420 2-Star Yellow Sticker Pack 11 400 12 Pickaxe 12 700 20 Minutes Mega Heist 13 800 3-Star Pink Sticker Pack 14 750 Cash 15 850 420 Free Rolls 16 900 15 Pickaxe 17 1,000 4-Star Blue Sticker Pack 18 1,200 Cash 19 1,300 650 Free Rolls 20 1,500 25 Minutes Rent Frenzy 21 1,800 30 Pickaxe 22 2,000 Cash 23 2,300 1,000 Free Rolls 24 2,600 40 Pickaxe 25 3,000 Cash 26 3,500 4-Star Blue Sticker Pack 27 4,000 Cash 28 4,500 20 Minutes Cash Grab 29 5,000 Cash 30 5,500 1,800 Free Rolls

The aforementioned rewards are plenty in number. Hence, many new board game enthusiasts are expected to log into Monopoly Go and get their hands on the rewards.

Monopoly Go Mistletoe tournament leaderboard rewards and scoring system

Numerous spectacular rewards can be redeemed by the best performers on the Mistletoe tournament leaderboard.

Here's a look at the leaderboard rewards up for grabs in the tournament:

1st Place: 2,500 Free Rolls, 5-Star Purple Sticker Pack, Cash, and Santa Shield

2,500 Free Rolls, 5-Star Purple Sticker Pack, Cash, and Santa Shield 2nd Place: 1,200 Free Rolls, 5-Star Purple Sticker Pack, Cash, and Santa Shield

1,200 Free Rolls, 5-Star Purple Sticker Pack, Cash, and Santa Shield 3rd Place: 800 Free Rolls, 5-Star Purple Sticker Pack, Cash, and Santa Shield

800 Free Rolls, 5-Star Purple Sticker Pack, Cash, and Santa Shield 4th Place: 600 Free Rolls, 4-Star Blue Sticker Pack, and Cash

600 Free Rolls, 4-Star Blue Sticker Pack, and Cash 5th Place: 500 Free Rolls, 4-Star Blue Sticker Pack, and Cash

500 Free Rolls, 4-Star Blue Sticker Pack, and Cash 6th Place: 450 Free Rolls, 4-Star Blue Sticker Pack, and Cash

450 Free Rolls, 4-Star Blue Sticker Pack, and Cash 7th Place: 400 Free Rolls, 3-Star Pink Sticker Pack, and Cash

400 Free Rolls, 3-Star Pink Sticker Pack, and Cash 8th Place: 350 Free Rolls, 3-Star Pink Sticker Pack, and Cash

350 Free Rolls, 3-Star Pink Sticker Pack, and Cash 9th Place: 300 Free Rolls, 3-Star Pink Sticker Pack, and Cash

300 Free Rolls, 3-Star Pink Sticker Pack, and Cash 10th Place: 250 Free Rolls, 2-Star Yellow Sticker Pack, and Cash

250 Free Rolls, 2-Star Yellow Sticker Pack, and Cash 11th Place: 200 Free Rolls, 2-Star Yellow Sticker Pack, and Cash

200 Free Rolls, 2-Star Yellow Sticker Pack, and Cash 12th Place: 150 Free Rolls, 2-Star Yellow Sticker Pack, and Cash

150 Free Rolls, 2-Star Yellow Sticker Pack, and Cash 13th Place: 100 Free Rolls, 2-Star Yellow Sticker Pack, and Cash

100 Free Rolls, 2-Star Yellow Sticker Pack, and Cash 14th Place: 75 Free Rolls, 2-Star Yellow Sticker Pack, and Cash

75 Free Rolls, 2-Star Yellow Sticker Pack, and Cash 15th Place: 75 Free Rolls, 2-Star Yellow Sticker Pack, and Cash

75 Free Rolls, 2-Star Yellow Sticker Pack, and Cash 16th-20th Place: 50 Free Rolls and Cash

50 Free Rolls and Cash 21st-50th Place: Cash

Monopoly Go players can score points by landing on a Railroad tile (either Shutdown or Bank Heist). The maximum points can be collected in the following ways:

Shutdown

Shutdown Blocked - 2 points

Shutdown Success - 4 points

Bank Heist x2

Small Heist - 8 points

Large Heist - 12 points

Bankrupt - 16 points

Obtaining the three gold bars in the Mega Heist or three rings in a Bank Heist will help you get the maximum loot in respective heists.

You should be aware that you will be slotted into a group of 50 tycoons in the Mistletoe tournament, and the eventual leaderboards will reflect your performance in the group. Hence, you should carefully spend your dice in this tournament.