Esports & Gaming

Monopoly Go Mistletoe tournament: Rewards, milestones, and more

By Samarjit Paul
Modified Dec 13, 2023 09:20 GMT
Monopoly Go players can get great rewards from the ongoing Mistletoe Tournament (Image via Scopely)
Monopoly Go players can get great rewards from the ongoing Mistletoe Tournament. (Image via Scopely)

Monopoly Go has leapfrogged its contemporaries in the mobile gaming market and established itself as one of the most played virtual board games. With millions of players joining in daily, Scopely introduces multiple events from time to time offering exclusive rewards to users. The new Mistletoe tournament appeared in the game a few hours ago and will end on December 14 at 10 am ET.

Similar to the Reindeer Gallop tournament in Monopoly Go, the new Mistletoe tournament offers rewards when you reach a particular milestone. With every milestone, the rewards get better in both quality and quantity.

The new Mistletoe tournament in Monopoly Go offers lucrative rewards for participants across the globe

Here's a look at the available Mistletoe tournament rewards at different milestone ranks:

MilestoneMilestone Points Mistletoe Tournament Rewards
1751-Star Green Sticker Pack
2505 Pickaxe
3100Cash
4175100 Free Rolls
52256 Pickaxe
63005 Minutes High Roller
72758 Pickaxe
8350200 Free Rolls
940010 Pickaxe
104202-Star Yellow Sticker Pack
1140012 Pickaxe
1270020 Minutes Mega Heist
138003-Star Pink Sticker Pack
14750Cash
15850420 Free Rolls
1690015 Pickaxe
171,0004-Star Blue Sticker Pack
181,200Cash
191,300650 Free Rolls
201,50025 Minutes Rent Frenzy
211,80030 Pickaxe
222,000Cash
232,3001,000 Free Rolls
242,60040 Pickaxe
253,000Cash
263,5004-Star Blue Sticker Pack
274,000Cash
284,50020 Minutes Cash Grab
295,000Cash
305,5001,800 Free Rolls

The aforementioned rewards are plenty in number. Hence, many new board game enthusiasts are expected to log into Monopoly Go and get their hands on the rewards.

Monopoly Go Mistletoe tournament leaderboard rewards and scoring system

youtube-cover

Numerous spectacular rewards can be redeemed by the best performers on the Mistletoe tournament leaderboard.

Here's a look at the leaderboard rewards up for grabs in the tournament:

  • 1st Place: 2,500 Free Rolls, 5-Star Purple Sticker Pack, Cash, and Santa Shield
  • 2nd Place: 1,200 Free Rolls, 5-Star Purple Sticker Pack, Cash, and Santa Shield
  • 3rd Place: 800 Free Rolls, 5-Star Purple Sticker Pack, Cash, and Santa Shield
  • 4th Place: 600 Free Rolls, 4-Star Blue Sticker Pack, and Cash
  • 5th Place: 500 Free Rolls, 4-Star Blue Sticker Pack, and Cash
  • 6th Place: 450 Free Rolls, 4-Star Blue Sticker Pack, and Cash
  • 7th Place: 400 Free Rolls, 3-Star Pink Sticker Pack, and Cash
  • 8th Place: 350 Free Rolls, 3-Star Pink Sticker Pack, and Cash
  • 9th Place: 300 Free Rolls, 3-Star Pink Sticker Pack, and Cash
  • 10th Place: 250 Free Rolls, 2-Star Yellow Sticker Pack, and Cash
  • 11th Place: 200 Free Rolls, 2-Star Yellow Sticker Pack, and Cash
  • 12th Place: 150 Free Rolls, 2-Star Yellow Sticker Pack, and Cash
  • 13th Place: 100 Free Rolls, 2-Star Yellow Sticker Pack, and Cash
  • 14th Place: 75 Free Rolls, 2-Star Yellow Sticker Pack, and Cash
  • 15th Place: 75 Free Rolls, 2-Star Yellow Sticker Pack, and Cash
  • 16th-20th Place: 50 Free Rolls and Cash
  • 21st-50th Place: Cash

Monopoly Go players can score points by landing on a Railroad tile (either Shutdown or Bank Heist). The maximum points can be collected in the following ways:

Shutdown

  • Shutdown Blocked - 2 points
  • Shutdown Success - 4 points

Bank Heist x2

  • Small Heist - 8 points
  • Large Heist - 12 points
  • Bankrupt - 16 points

Obtaining the three gold bars in the Mega Heist or three rings in a Bank Heist will help you get the maximum loot in respective heists.

You should be aware that you will be slotted into a group of 50 tycoons in the Mistletoe tournament, and the eventual leaderboards will reflect your performance in the group. Hence, you should carefully spend your dice in this tournament.

Quick Links

Edited by Jito Tenson
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...