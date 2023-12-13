Monopoly Go Mistletoe tournament: Rewards, milestones, and more

Monopoly Go has leapfrogged its contemporaries in the mobile gaming market and established itself as one of the most played virtual board games. With millions of players joining in daily, Scopely introduces multiple events from time to time offering exclusive rewards to users. The new Mistletoe tournament appeared in the game a few hours ago and will end on December 14 at 10 am ET.
Similar to the Reindeer Gallop tournament in Monopoly Go, the new Mistletoe tournament offers rewards when you reach a particular milestone. With every milestone, the rewards get better in both quality and quantity.
The new Mistletoe tournament in Monopoly Go offers lucrative rewards for participants across the globe
Here's a look at the available Mistletoe tournament rewards at different milestone ranks:
The aforementioned rewards are plenty in number. Hence, many new board game enthusiasts are expected to log into Monopoly Go and get their hands on the rewards.
Monopoly Go Mistletoe tournament leaderboard rewards and scoring system
Numerous spectacular rewards can be redeemed by the best performers on the Mistletoe tournament leaderboard.
Here's a look at the leaderboard rewards up for grabs in the tournament:
- 1st Place: 2,500 Free Rolls, 5-Star Purple Sticker Pack, Cash, and Santa Shield
- 2nd Place: 1,200 Free Rolls, 5-Star Purple Sticker Pack, Cash, and Santa Shield
- 3rd Place: 800 Free Rolls, 5-Star Purple Sticker Pack, Cash, and Santa Shield
- 4th Place: 600 Free Rolls, 4-Star Blue Sticker Pack, and Cash
- 5th Place: 500 Free Rolls, 4-Star Blue Sticker Pack, and Cash
- 6th Place: 450 Free Rolls, 4-Star Blue Sticker Pack, and Cash
- 7th Place: 400 Free Rolls, 3-Star Pink Sticker Pack, and Cash
- 8th Place: 350 Free Rolls, 3-Star Pink Sticker Pack, and Cash
- 9th Place: 300 Free Rolls, 3-Star Pink Sticker Pack, and Cash
- 10th Place: 250 Free Rolls, 2-Star Yellow Sticker Pack, and Cash
- 11th Place: 200 Free Rolls, 2-Star Yellow Sticker Pack, and Cash
- 12th Place: 150 Free Rolls, 2-Star Yellow Sticker Pack, and Cash
- 13th Place: 100 Free Rolls, 2-Star Yellow Sticker Pack, and Cash
- 14th Place: 75 Free Rolls, 2-Star Yellow Sticker Pack, and Cash
- 15th Place: 75 Free Rolls, 2-Star Yellow Sticker Pack, and Cash
- 16th-20th Place: 50 Free Rolls and Cash
- 21st-50th Place: Cash
Monopoly Go players can score points by landing on a Railroad tile (either Shutdown or Bank Heist). The maximum points can be collected in the following ways:
Shutdown
- Shutdown Blocked - 2 points
- Shutdown Success - 4 points
Bank Heist x2
- Small Heist - 8 points
- Large Heist - 12 points
- Bankrupt - 16 points
Obtaining the three gold bars in the Mega Heist or three rings in a Bank Heist will help you get the maximum loot in respective heists.
You should be aware that you will be slotted into a group of 50 tycoons in the Mistletoe tournament, and the eventual leaderboards will reflect your performance in the group. Hence, you should carefully spend your dice in this tournament.