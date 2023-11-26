Monopoly Go Olympian Odyssey tournament: Rewards, milestones, and more

As the Thanksgiving Partner event inches towards its conclusion, Monopoly Go enthusiasts find themselves excited for the grand finale - the Olympian Odyssey tournament. This exhilarating event stands as the final opportunity for players to secure exclusive rewards before the Thanksgiving festivities end. This tournament, concluding on November 26, 2023, promises an amalgamation of challenges, rewards, and strategic gameplay.

In this article, we provide a list of rewards based on milestones and players' leaderboard ranking.

Monopoly GO Olympian Odyssey tournament milestones and rewards

Similar to its predecessor, the Olympian Odyssey tournament introduces a series of milestones, each linked to specific point thresholds and offering a variety of enticing rewards. A closer look reveals what players can anticipate:

Event Milestone Required Points Rewards 1 40 120 Thanksgiving Partners token 2 55 45 Dice Rolls 3 80 5-minute High Roller 4 90 140 Thanksgiving Partners token 5 120 90 Dice Rolls 6 150 Green Sticker Pack 7 140 160 Thanksgiving Partners token 8 200 Cash Rewards 9 250 175 Dice Rolls 10 230 Orange/Two-Star Sticker Pack 11 260 Cash Rewards 12 275 180 Thanksgiving Partners token 13 300 Cash Rewards 14 400 275 Dice Rolls 15 375 Pink/three-star sticker pack 16 425 250 Thanksgiving Partners token 17 500 Cash Rewards 18 600 25-minute Rent Frenzy 19 550 375 Dice Rolls 20 700 Blue/Four-Star Sticker Pack 21 800 400 Thanksgiving Partners token 22 1,000 Cash Rewards 23 900 625 Dice Rolls 24 1,300 Cash Rewards 25 1,500 Purple/Five-Star Sticker Pack 26 1,800 1,100 Dice Rolls 27 2,000 15-minute High Roller 28 2,200 500 Thanksgiving Partners token 29 2,400 Cash Rewards 30 2,500 1,700 Dice Rolls

The rewards span from cash prizes and dice rolls to exclusive sticker packs and timed power-ups like Rent Frenzy and High Roller. The zenith of the event at milestone 30 offers players an impressive 1,700 Dice Rolls.

Monopoly Go Olympian Odyssey leaderboard rewards

In addition to individual milestones, this tournament features competitive leaderboard rewards for the top performers:

1st Place: 1,500 Dice Rolls, Cash Rewards, Purple/Five-Star Sticker Pack

Strategies for success in the Olympian Odyssey tournament

To maximize their success in this Monopoly Go tournament, players should consider implementing the following strategies:

1) Prioritize free dice links

Regularly check the official Discord server of Monopoly Go for free dice links. Prioritizing these links ensures a steady supply of rolls, enhancing the chances of winning bonuses in the Olympian Odyssey tournament.

2) Land on exclusive tokens

Plan moves strategically to land on event-exclusive tokens. Collecting these tokens efficiently on specific tiles will contribute to reaching the required point thresholds.

3) Utilize roll multipliers

Boost point accumulation by strategically using roll multipliers. A 5x multiplier earns 10 points, while a 10x multiplier doubles it to 20. Use them judiciously, considering the deduction in dice rolls.

The Monopoly Go Olympian Odyssey tournament is a time-limited opportunity for players to elevate their virtual empires and secure exclusive rewards. As the clock ticks down, players must make every move count to ensure they grab the last-minute mitts before the Thanksgiving Partner event concludes.

Players can look at previous event rewards to better understand the reward system in Monopoly Go.