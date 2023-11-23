Monopoly Go Turkey Race v2 event: Rewards, milestones, and more

The Turkey Race v2 tournament list has been revealed. Monopoly Go players are in for a thrilling two-day event packed with rewards and milestones. The event, currently live and running from November 23 to November 24, 2023, challenges players to navigate the virtual game board strategically, earning points that unlock various in-game treasures.

In this article, we provide a concise breakdown of the Turkey Race v2 event, outlining rewards, milestones, and strategies for success.

Turkey Race v2 event milestones and rewards in Monopoly Go

The Turkey Race v2 event unveils a progression of milestones, each associated with specific point thresholds and offering a variety of rewards. Let's look at what to expect:

Event Milestone Required Points Rewards 1 45 120 Thanksgiving Partners token 2 80 40 Dice Rolls 3 60 Green Sticker Pack 4 160 150 Thanksgiving Partners token 5 200 100 Dice Rolls 6 275 180 Thanksgiving Partners token 7 350 5-minute High Roller 8 300 Cash Rewards 9 550 220 Dice Rolls 10 500 Orange/Yellow/Two-Star Sticker Pack 11 700 250 Thanksgiving Partners token 12 800 350 Dice Rolls 13 850 Cash Rewards 14 900 Pink/three-star sticker pack 15 1,000 340 Thanksgiving Partners token 16 1,200 475 Dice Rolls 17 1,000 Pink/three-star sticker pack 18 1,300 440 Thanksgiving Partners token 19 1,500 20-minute Mega Heist 20 2,000 750 Dice Rolls 21 1,800 Blue/ Four-star sticker pack 22 2,200 Cash Rewards 23 2,500 15-minute Cash Grab 24 2,800 500 Thanksgiving Partners token 25 3,000 1,100 Dice Rolls 26 3,200 Purple/five-star sticker pack 27 3,500 Cash Rewards 28 4,000 1,400 Dice Rolls 29 4,500 20-minute High Roller 30 5,000 1,700 Dice Rolls

The rewards include cash, dice rolls, sticker packs, and timed power-ups such as Rent Frenzy and High Roller. The pinnacle of the event at milestone 30 presents players with a substantial bounty of rewards, including a Green Sticker Pack and a whopping 1,700 Dice Rolls.

Monopoly Go Turkey Race v2 leaderboard rewards

The top performers in the Turkey Race v2 event will be handsomely rewarded. Here's a breakdown of the leaderboard rewards:

1st Rank: 1,200 Dice Rolls, 800 Oven Mitts Token, and a Galaxy Sticker Pack

2nd Rank: 600 Dice Rolls, 800 Oven Mitts Token, and a Galaxy Sticker Pack

3rd Rank: 500 Dice Rolls, 800 Oven Mitts Token, and a Golden Purple Sticker Pack

4th Rank: 400 Dice Rolls, 800 Oven Mitts Token, and a Golden Purple Sticker Pack

5th Rank: 350 Dice Rolls, 800 Oven Mitts Token, and a Golden Purple Sticker Pack

6th Rank: 300 Dice Rolls, 800 Oven Mitts Token, and a Golden Purple Sticker Pack

7th Rank: 250 Dice Rolls, 800 Oven Mitts Token, and a Golden Blue Sticker Pack

8th Rank: 200 Dice Rolls, 800 Oven Mitts Token, and a Golden Blue Sticker Pack

9th Rank: 150 Dice Rolls, 800 Oven Mitts Token, and a Golden Pink Sticker Pack

10th Rank: 100 Dice Rolls, 800 Oven Mitts Token, and a Golden Orange Sticker Pack

11th - 15th Rank: 50 Dice Rolls and 700 Oven Mitts Token

16th - 20th Rank: 25 Dice Rolls and 700 Oven Mitts Token

21st - 30th Rank: 700 Oven Mitts Token

31st - 50th Rank: 600 Oven Mitts Token

51st - 100th Rank: Cash Rewards

Strategies for success in the Turkey Race v2 event

To maximize success in the Monopoly Go Turkey Race v2 event, consider implementing these strategies:

1) Maximize points with roll multipliers

Enhance your point accumulation by leveraging roll multipliers. A 5x multiplier secures 10 points, while a 10x multiplier doubles it to 20. Employ them wisely, taking into account the reduction in available dice rolls.

2) Accumulate Dice Rolls strategically

Prioritize accessing free dice links consistently in the official Monopoly Go Discord server to amass an ample supply of dice rolls. This tactical approach guarantees a consistent stream of rolls, thereby improving your odds of securing bonuses in the Turkey Race v2 event.

3) Strategize your moves for event tokens

Given the scattered distribution of event-exclusive tokens, strategic planning of your moves becomes imperative. Make sure to land on specific tiles deliberately to efficiently collect the required points.

The Monopoly Go Turkey Race v2 event is a limited-time opportunity for players to accumulate rewards and enhance their virtual empires.

The Monopoly Go Turkey Race v2 event is a limited-time opportunity for players to accumulate rewards and enhance their virtual empires.