Monopoly Go Gravy Train event: Rewards, milestone and more

The Gravy Train tournament list has been unveiled, promising Monopoly Go players a chance to rack up rewards and reach milestones in this time-limited event. Kicking off on November 22, 2023, the event challenges players to navigate the virtual game board strategically, earning points that unlock a range of in-game treasures.

In this article, we provide a concise breakdown of the Gravy Train event, outlining rewards, milestones, and strategies for success.

Gravy Train event milestones and its rewards in Monopoly Go

Concluding on November 22, the Gravy Train event introduces a series of milestones, each tied to specific point thresholds and offering various rewards. Here's a straightforward overview of what players can expect:

Event Milestone Required Points Rewards 1 40 120 Thanksgiving Partners token 2 55 45 Dice rolls 3 80 5-minute High Roller 4 90 140 Thanksgiving Partners token 5 120 90 Dice rolls 6 150 Green Sticker Pack 7 140 160 Thanksgiving Partners token 8 200 Cash Rewards 9 250 175 Dice rolls 10 230 Orange/Two-star sticker pack 11 260 Cash Rewards 12 275 180 Thanksgiving Partners token 13 300 Cash Rewards 14 400 275 Dice rolls 15 375 Pink/three-star sticker pack 16 425 250 Thanksgiving Partners token 17 500 Cash Rewards 18 600 25-minute Rent Frenzy 19 550 375 Dice rolls 20 700 Blue/ Four-star sticker pack 21 800 400 Thanksgiving Partners token 22 1,000 Cash Rewards 23 900 625 Dice rolls 24 1,300 Cash Rewards 25 1,500 Purple/five-star sticker pack 26 1,800 1,100 Dice rolls 27 2,000 15-minute High Roller 28 2,200 500 Thanksgiving Partners token 29 2,400 Cash Rewards 30 2,500 1,700 Dice rolls

The rewards include cash, dice rolls, sticker packs, and timed power-ups such as Rent Frenzy and High Roller. The pinnacle of the event at milestone 30 presents players with a substantial bounty of rewards, including a Green Sticker pack and a whopping 1,700 dice rolls.

Monopoly Go Gravy Train leaderboard rewards

1st Place: 2,500 Dice Rolls, 400 Oven Gloves, Cash Rewards, 5-Star Golden Purple Sticker Pack

2nd Place: 750 Dice Rolls, 400 Oven Gloves, Cash Rewards, 5-Star Golden Purple Sticker Pack

3rd Place: 600 Dice Rolls, 400 Oven Gloves, Cash Rewards, 5-Star Golden Purple Sticker Pack

4th Place: 500 Dice Rolls, 400 Oven Gloves, Cash Rewards, 4-Star Golden Blue Sticker Pack

5th Place: 400 Dice Rolls, 400 Oven Gloves, Cash Rewards, 4-Star Golden Blue Sticker Pack

6th Place: 350 Dice Rolls, 350 Oven Gloves, Cash Rewards, 4-Star Golden Blue Sticker Pack

7th Place: 300 Dice Rolls, 350 Oven Gloves, Cash Rewards

8th Place: 250 Dice Rolls, 350 Oven Gloves, Cash Rewards

9th Place: 200 Dice Rolls, 350 Oven Gloves, Cash Rewards

10th Place: 200 Dice Rolls, 350 Oven Gloves, Cash Rewards

11th-15th Place: 50 Dice Rolls, 350 Oven Gloves and Cash Rewards

16th-25th Place: 300 Oven Gloves and Cash Rewards

300 Oven Gloves and Cash Rewards 26th-50th Place: Cash Rewards

Strategies for success in the Gravy Train event

The Monopoly Go Gravy Train employs exclusive tokens scattered across the game board. To optimize success in this event, consider these strategies:

1) Utilize roll multipliers: Boost point accumulation with roll multipliers. A 5x multiplier earns 10 points, while a 10x multiplier doubles it to 20. Use them judiciously, considering the deduction in dice rolls.

2) Prioritize free dice links: To amass sufficient dice rolls, prioritize looking for the free dice links regularly in the official Discord server of Monopoly Go. This strategic move ensures a steady supply of rolls to enhance your chances of winning bonuses in the Gravy Train event.

3) Try landing on exclusive tokens: Due to the dispersed nature of event-exclusive tokens, strategic planning of moves is crucial. Ensure you land on specific tiles to collect the required points efficiently.

The Monopoly Go Gravy Train event is a limited-time opportunity for players to accumulate rewards and enhance their virtual empires.

