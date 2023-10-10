Best tips and tricks to use Monopoly Go roll multipliers

Monopoly Go roll multipliers are a high-risk, high-gain gamble for tycoons. As per the official Help Center website, these roll multipliers will return more rewards in the game but consume more dice rolls every time you use them. You can activate these by tapping the small button at the top-right of the “GO!” button on your launch screen. Given their nature, you must be cautious while using them.

This article will explain everything you need to know about Monopoly Go's roll multipliers to help you use them for your benefit and win more.

What are Monopoly Go roll multipliers?

Monopoly Go roll multipliers are bets that can help tycoons get incredible rewards. They consume more dice rolls but help you earn rewards in proportion to the roll multiplier.

In other words, when you tap on the “GO!” button with the x10 roll multiplier during any event, the rewards you earn will be multiplied by this factor, as will the number of dice rolls you have to forgo.

You can set the roll multiplier to your desired number by tapping on the "GO!" button, as long as it is within the maximum number of dice rolls you have remaining. Once you reach this number, the button will change color.

What are some of the best tips for using the roll multipliers?

Use the roll multiplier whenever you are close to cross the "GO" tile to earn bigger cash rewards (Image via Scopely)

Using roll multipliers can be hard, especially for beginners. It may be considered a high-risk, high-gain gamble since it does not assure rewards every time you choose to play it. Here are some tips to help you earn more:

Save dice for recurring Monopoly Go events and use roll multipliers for them.

It is harder to land on the corner tiles. Therefore, try not to use the roll multipliers while participating in events that only reward you for landing on the corner tiles of the board.

The roll multiplier multiplies your rewards for crossing the “GO” tile. Therefore, use them whenever you are close to crossing the tile.

You can check out how to get more free dice from the game to save up more dice when you need them.

What is the maximum limit of the roll multipliers?

Once you reach the maximum limit the roll multiplier button turns purple (Image via Scopely)

There is a limit to using these roll multipliers based on how many dice rolls you have left. Players have found that under normal circumstances, the game does not allow them to use more than x100 roll multipliers. This means that the maximum roll multiplier in Monopoly Go is probably x100.

High Rollers allow you to play with bigger multipliers (Image via Scopely)

However, it is worth noting that players can sometimes earn “High Rollers,” which allows them to roll dice with higher multipliers irrespective of the number of dice left in their hand.

What rewards of Monopoly Go are affected by the roll multipliers?

The role multiplier will impact most of the rewards of the game, such as:

Chance tile rewards

Corner tiles

Bank Heist and Megaheist rewards

Quick-win missions

Pickups

Shutdown

Rent tiles

Tournaments and Event progress bar

Overall, using roll multipliers can be beneficial when used right, and these tips can prove useful in that respect. You can follow us for more game-related guides and all the other latest updates.