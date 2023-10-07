Esports & Gaming

How many boards are there in Monopoly Go?

Boards in Monopoly Go
Since being launched in April 2023, Monopoly Go has gathered a vast fanbase. While some tycoons want to become billionaires, some of them aim to complete the different boards faster. A new board always emerges as soon as these players complete one, which raises the question, How many boards are in Monopoly Go?

List of all the boards in Monopoly Go

Check out the list of Boards in Monopoly Go (Image via Scopely)

There are 131 different boards in Monopoly Go. Some of them come from real-life places like Venice, Madrid, New York, Paris, and more, while others are made-up places for the game. To unlock these, you need to complete the previous boards.

Scopely keeps bringing new events for the tycoons. Complete these events as soon as possible to get more rewards that will help you complete the boards faster.

Here is the complete list of boards in Monopoly Go

  1. New York City
  2. London
  3. Venice
  4. Paris
  5. M. Industries
  6. Camelot
  7. The Old West
  8. Rio De Janeiro
  9. House of D. Ore
  10. Frostgard Fjords
  11. Prosperity Drive
  12. Macabre Manor
  13. Arabian Nights
  14. Tokyo
  15. Little M’s Room
  16. Monaco
  17. Atlantis
  18. Madrid
  19. The SS Goldwater
  20. Hairsalon
  21. Ulysses’ Travels
  22. New Orleans Nights
  23. Los Angeles
  24. Celestia
  25. Ceasar’s Rome
  26. Montreal
  27. Pleasantville
  28. Doubloon Bay
  29. Brussels
  30. New York Nights
  31. Monopolis 3000
  32. Washington D.C.
  33. Mt. Monopolis
  34. The North Pole
  35. Block City
  36. Las Vegas
  37. Alchemy Academy
  38. Egypt
  39. Amsterdam
  40. Lunar City
  41. Storybook Woods
  42. Monopoly World
  43. San Antonio
  44. Maine
  45. Sunset Fjords
  46. M’s Club
  47. The Roaring 20’s
  48. All Citizens Bank
  49. Massimo’s
  50. Seoul
  51. Electra Mall
  52. Monopolton’s Ball
  53. Pooch Park
  54. Putts O’ Plenty
  55. Sweets Factory
  56. Garden Gala
  57. Catfe
  58. Tokyo Glow
  59. Mr. M’s Cave
  60. New Orleans
  61. Treetops Resort
  62. 70 Million BC
  63. M. Elementary
  64. Fire Isle
  65. Thimble Farms
  66. Fit-It Heights
  67. Worn Woods
  68. Earth Village
  69. Istanbul
  70. M. General
  71. Boardwalk
  72. Dark Vale
  73. Apel’s Orchard
  74. Camp Greenback
  75. Air Acres
  76. Marrakesh
  77. M. Aquarium
  78. Gnomeburg
  79. Clutter Coast
  80. Water Woodlands
  81. Scottie’s Mansion
  82. Monopoly U
  83. Bavaria
  84. Creature Kingdom
  85. Sofia’s Shop
  86. Martian Colony
  87. Pleasant Pastures
  88. Buenos Aires
  89. Izakaya
  90. M’s Museum
  91. Monopulon 5
  92. San Francisco
  93. Pawfee Shop Electric Company
  94. Norse Nebula
  95. Sunset Shores
  96. Token Factory
  97. Aquapolis
  98. La Mancha
  99. Barcelona
  100. Executive Isle
  101. Crystal Depths
  102. The Waterworks
  103. Fire Isle Nights
  104. Philadelphia
  105. Haunted Hamlet
  106. Winter Village
  107. M Jewelers
  108. San Francisco Nights
  109. Chef Showdown
  110. Monopoly Studios
  111. Antarctica
  112. Gnomeburg Nights
  113. Reader’s Roastery
  114. Seville
  115. Galactic Flats
  116. Ancient Egypt Nights
  117. Small Business
  118. Seashell Islands
  119. LA Premiere
  120. Boo U
  121. Maui
  122. Victorian Age
  123. Sherwood Forest
  124. Monopoly Con
  125. Train Town
  126. Buenos Aires Nights
  127. Aquapolis
  128. Atlantis
  129. Gnomeburg Heights
  130. Monopolton’s Ball

This is the current list of all the boards in Monopoly Go. However, since the game is still very new, chances are that more boards will arrive with the upcoming updates. Check out how to get more free dice rolls and keep them rolling to complete them faster.

