Since being launched in April 2023, Monopoly Go has gathered a vast fanbase. While some tycoons want to become billionaires, some of them aim to complete the different boards faster. A new board always emerges as soon as these players complete one, which raises the question, How many boards are in Monopoly Go?

If you are also looking for answers to this question, you are in the right place.

List of all the boards in Monopoly Go

Check out the list of Boards in Monopoly Go (Image via Scopely)

There are 131 different boards in Monopoly Go. Some of them come from real-life places like Venice, Madrid, New York, Paris, and more, while others are made-up places for the game. To unlock these, you need to complete the previous boards.

Scopely keeps bringing new events for the tycoons. Complete these events as soon as possible to get more rewards that will help you complete the boards faster.

Here is the complete list of boards in Monopoly Go

New York City London Venice Paris M. Industries Camelot The Old West Rio De Janeiro House of D. Ore Frostgard Fjords Prosperity Drive Macabre Manor Arabian Nights Tokyo Little M’s Room Monaco Atlantis Madrid The SS Goldwater Hairsalon Ulysses’ Travels New Orleans Nights Los Angeles Celestia Ceasar’s Rome Montreal Pleasantville Doubloon Bay Brussels New York Nights Monopolis 3000 Washington D.C. Mt. Monopolis The North Pole Block City Las Vegas Alchemy Academy Egypt Amsterdam Lunar City Storybook Woods Monopoly World San Antonio Maine Sunset Fjords M’s Club The Roaring 20’s All Citizens Bank Massimo’s Seoul Electra Mall Monopolton’s Ball Pooch Park Putts O’ Plenty Sweets Factory Garden Gala Catfe Tokyo Glow Mr. M’s Cave New Orleans Treetops Resort 70 Million BC M. Elementary Fire Isle Thimble Farms Fit-It Heights Worn Woods Earth Village Istanbul M. General Boardwalk Dark Vale Apel’s Orchard Camp Greenback Air Acres Marrakesh M. Aquarium Gnomeburg Clutter Coast Water Woodlands Scottie’s Mansion Monopoly U Bavaria Creature Kingdom Sofia’s Shop Martian Colony Pleasant Pastures Buenos Aires Izakaya M’s Museum Monopulon 5 San Francisco Pawfee Shop Electric Company Norse Nebula Sunset Shores Token Factory Aquapolis La Mancha Barcelona Executive Isle Crystal Depths The Waterworks Fire Isle Nights Philadelphia Haunted Hamlet Winter Village M Jewelers San Francisco Nights Chef Showdown Monopoly Studios Antarctica Gnomeburg Nights Reader’s Roastery Seville Galactic Flats Ancient Egypt Nights Small Business Seashell Islands LA Premiere Boo U Maui Victorian Age Sherwood Forest Monopoly Con Train Town Buenos Aires Nights Aquapolis Atlantis Gnomeburg Heights Monopolton’s Ball

This is the current list of all the boards in Monopoly Go. However, since the game is still very new, chances are that more boards will arrive with the upcoming updates. Check out how to get more free dice rolls and keep them rolling to complete them faster.