Monopoly Go Road to Riches: Milestones, rewards, and more

The Monopoly Go Road to Riches event commenced on March 23, 2024, at 3 PM UTC and will span a duration of 48 hours. During this time frame, players can complete 50 milestones and receive the attached rewards to boost their gaming profile. This limited-time event promises exclusive rewards like the free dice rolls and the Peg-E tokens.

This article enlists all the milestones and their rewards and a few strategies to maximize the player's gain in the Monopoly Go Road to Riches event.

A detailed list regarding the Monopoly Go Road to Riches event

Here's a breakdown of the milestones, the points required to achieve them, and the corresponding rewards:

Milestone Required Points Rewards 1 25 1 Star Sticker Pack 2 20 5 Peg-E Tokens 3 40 25 Dice Rolls 4 45 8 Peg-E Tokens 5 150 90 Dice Rolls 6 40 15 Minutes Rent Frenzy 7 50 10 Peg-E Tokens 8 55 1 Star Sticker Pack 9 65 Cash 10 375 220 Dice Rolls 11 60 15 Peg-E Tokens 12 75 Cash 13 90 1 Star Sticker Pack 14 80 20 Peg-E Tokens 15 100 10 Minutes Cash Grab 16 850 475 Dice Rolls 17 100 25 Peg-E Tokens 18 110 Cash 19 120 50 Dice Rolls 20 115 35 Peg-E Tokens 21 1,300 700 Dice Rolls 22 150 3 Star Sticker Pack 23 160 Cash 24 175 50 Peg-E Tokens 25 200 Cash 26 2,000 900 Dice Rolls 27 275 4 Star Sticker Pack 28 300 10 Minutes High Roller 29 325 70 Peg-E Tokens 30 400 100 Dice Rolls 31 1,600 Cash 32 450 150 Dice Rolls 33 500 85 Peg-E Tokens 34 650 Cash 35 750 5 Minutes Cash Boost 36 4,500 1,800 Dice Rolls 37 800 100 Peg-E Tokens 38 900 Cash 39 1,000 4 Star Sticker Pack 40 1,500 Cash 41 10,000 3,500 Dice Rolls 42 1,600 5 Star Sticker Pack 43 1,700 20 Minutes High Roller 44 1,800 120 Peg-E Tokens 45 7,000 Cash 46 2,000 800 Dice Rolls 47 3,000 5 Star Sticker Pack 48 3,500 150 Peg-E Tokens 49 4,000 Cash 50 17,500 7,500 Dice Rolls + 5 Star Sticker Pack

Completing all milestones of the Monopoly Go Road to Riches event unlocks 16,310 free dice rolls, providing ample opportunities for players to make strategic moves, acquire properties, and outwit opponents. Additionally, players can earn 693 PEG-E tokens, which can be used in the Peg-E Prize Drop mini-game to win even more rewards and prizes.

The event also features timed rewards like Rent Frenzy, High Roller, and Cash Grab, which offer unique advantages and opportunities to boost in-game progress.

Furthermore, Road to Riches showcases a variety of Sticker Packs that players can unlock as they progress through the milestones. These Sticker Packs come in different colors and star ratings, each offering a distinct collection of virtual stickers. From the Green/One-Star Sticker Pack to the Purple/Five-Star Sticker Pack, there's a range of options to cater to every player's style and preferences.

Strategic tips for success

Strategies to maximize the Monopoly Go Road to Riches event (Image via Scopely)

To maximize your progress in the Road to Riches event, consider the following strategic tips:

Engage early and maintain consistency: Being an early participant in any event gives you a competitive edge, increasing your chances of achieving higher milestones and enjoying greater rewards.

Being an early participant in any event gives you a competitive edge, increasing your chances of achieving higher milestones and enjoying greater rewards. Emphasize Chance, Community Chest, and Railroad tiles: The main avenue for accumulating points is by landing on tiles denoted by Chance, Community Chest, or the Railroad tokens. These tiles are spread across the board, often clustered on one side. Focus your movement toward areas with a higher concentration of these tokens to optimize your point gathering.

The main avenue for accumulating points is by landing on tiles denoted by Chance, Community Chest, or the Railroad tokens. These tiles are spread across the board, often clustered on one side. Focus your movement toward areas with a higher concentration of these tokens to optimize your point gathering. Leverage Roll Multipliers: The Roll Multiplier feature can significantly enhance your points tally but requires many dice rolls. Use the Roll Multipliers strategically, especially when targeting areas with a high density of target tokens.

The Roll Multiplier feature can significantly enhance your points tally but requires many dice rolls. Use the Roll Multipliers strategically, especially when targeting areas with a high density of target tokens. Employ strategic dice management: Given that dice rolls are finite, manage them judiciously. Avoid unnecessary use of Roll Multipliers and plan your moves carefully to maximize the value of each Roll.

In conclusion, the Monopoly Go Road to Riches event offers an exciting opportunity for players to start their rewarding journey by completing milestones and achieving bonuses through strategic gameplay.

