Monopoly Go Sunset Treasures: How to get free Pickaxe tokens in Monopoly Go

You can obtain free Pickaxe tokens in Monopoly Go to complete different milestones in the new Sunset Treasures event and grab exciting rewards. However, the tokens required to complete this new excavation adventure are scarce and hard to gather. You must participate in different events, tournaments, and more to grab these free Pickaxe tokens.

This article has listed the different in-game methods you can use to gather enough free Pickaxe tokens in Monopoly Go to complete the Sunset Treasures event.

Different methods to get free Pickaxe tokens in Monopoly Go

Excavate the grids to unearth hidden treasures (Image via Scopely)

Scopely offers some fantastic ways to get free Pickaxe tokens in Monopoly Go. There are daily challenges, new in-game events, tournaments, and a hidden path that you can follow to get more of them.

Here are the different ways to easily obtain all the Monopoly Go Pickaxe tokens.

Quick Wins

Complete Quick Wins to earn more Piackaxe tokens for free in Monopoly Go (Image via Scopely)

Quick Wins are among the easiest ways to grab Pickaxe tokens in Monopoly Go. The game challenges tycoons with three simple tasks every day. You can complete these tasks to gather enough tokens for lucrative weekly prizes and other rewards.

Whenever a new side-quest (like the Sunset Treasures currently underway) is live, you can obtain free event-exclusive tokens by completing simple daily tasks. Complete all three tasks, and you can grab up to 48 free Pickaxe tokens in Monopoly Go during this event.

Daily events and tournaments

Complete milestones of the daily tournaments like Rainbow Race to get free Pickaxe tokens in Monopoly Go (Image via Scopely)

Scopely regularly brings new tournaments and events that also roll out free tokens for side quests as rewards. The Spring Awakening event (a two-day event) and Rainbow Race (a one-day tournament) are currently live in the game. You can earn free Piackaxe tokens in Monopoly Go by completing different milestones in each event.

You can follow our Monopoly Go daily events schedule (updated daily) to check out current events and tournaments that can help you with event-exclusive tokens during the Sunset Treasures event in Monopoly Go.

Free gifts from the shop

You can also grab free Pickaxe tokens in Monopoly Go daily from the in-game shop. The in-game shop offers a box full of surprise bonuses every eight hours. Remember to check the shop, and you can win several free tokens thrice daily.

Click on the three lines in your screen's upper left corner, then click "Shop." You will find these boxes there. However, please keep in mind that there is no guarantee that these boxes will also come with event-exclusive tokens.

These are some of the best ways to get free Pickaxe tokens in Monopoly Go for the Sunset Treasures event. Follow us for more interesting game-related guides, like:

