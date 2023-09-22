How to get free dice in Monopoly Go (September 2023)

The dice in Monopoly Go are the most crucial asset for every tycoon, as those are the virtual in-game currency. With each dice roll, you can earn riches to help you make purchases and complete your board faster. However, being one of the scarcest assets, players looking for free dice in Monopoly Go keep falling for unreliable links or cheat codes to get those.

The virtual board game has become one of the hottest games since its launch this year. However, as the game is still new, Scopely, the developer, has yet to release coupon codes for the title. Thus, the only reliable way to get free dice rolls is by playing the game or acquiring them via in-game purchases. This article will tell you how to get more free dice in the game.

Tips to get free dice in Monopoly Go

There are some easy in-game tasks that you can complete to get free rolls. Here are the best ways to earn these freebies and complete your board faster.

From tournaments and events

Play events to earn more free dice (Image via Scopely)

Scopely’s highly social title keeps bringing in-game events and tournaments with exciting rewards. You will need to land on specific tiles to collect points to win these tournaments and events. The Moon Walkers event is now live, and there are plenty of free dice in Monopoly Go that you can earn by completing the event milestones.

You have to land on the corner tiles of your board to earn points, and once you gather the requisite points for a milestone, you will get the reward.

Friend invitation

Invite friends to get more free dice (Image via Scopely)

Inviting friends can also earn you many free rolls. Send an invitation to your friends to join the game. The more players who join through your invitation, the more free dice rolls you'll receive.

The game also brings many collaborative events where you can team up with your friends to complete them for higher rewards. Thus, always keep active friends on your list. Feel free to check out our guide for removing inactive friends from your list.

Collect daily treats

Daily treats are a great way to get free dice (Image via Scopely)

Maintain your daily login streak to win more free dice in Monopoly Go. Like many other games, Monopoly Go offers incredible rewards for logging in daily, and these rewards get better every day. Seven consecutive daily logins can earn you 150–200 or even more dice rolls for free, depending on your level.

Complete sticker albums

Complete sticker albums to earn more rewards (Image via Scopely)

The new Epic Myths season has brought a season-long sticker collection event. Collect more stickers by playing more and completing sticker albums faster to earn more free dice in the game and other rewards. You can trade stickers with your friends and help them complete their sticker albums.

These are some of the best ways to get free dice in Monopoly Go. You can check out another game-related guide to bolster your chances of winning.