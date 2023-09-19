Moon Walkers event in Monopoly Go: Rewards, milestones, and more

With gamers having relished space in Galactic Adventures, it is time for them to experience the Moon with the Moon Walkers event in Monopoly Go. Kicked off on September 19, 2023, it will continue until September 22, 2023, and include space-themed adventures. You can earn many amazing rewards and conquer the Moon by completing the milestones in this event.

That said, the Moon Walkers event in Monopoly Go presents 49 milestones, and completing each will earn you free dice rolls, cash rewards, and more.

Moon Walkers event in Monopoly Go: List of milestones and rewards

Moon Walkers event rewards (Image via Scopely)

This article lists all the milestones in the Moon Walkers event, along with the points required to complete them and rewards.

Moonwalkers event milestones Points Required Rewards 1 5 10 dice rolls 2 5 Cash Rewards 3 10 Green Sticker Packs 4 10 Cash rewards 5 65 75 dice rolls 6 15 Cash Rewards 7 20 Cash Rewards 8 20 Green Sticker pack 9 25 Cash Rewards 10 180 240 dice rolls 11 25 Cash Rewards 12 30 10 Mins Cash Grab 13 35 Green Sticker Pack 14 40 Cash Rewards 15 350 480 dice rolls 16 45 Cash Rewards 17 60 Yellow Pack 18 100 120 dice rolls 19 70 Cash Rewards 20 600 Shield Skin 21 105 125 dice rolls 22 100 Pink Sticker Pack 23 110 Cash Rewards 24 120 Cash Rewards 25 1K 1.2K dice rolls 26 130 15 Mins High Roller 27 140 Cash Rewards 28 150 Cash Rewards 29 160 Yellow Sticker Pack 30 1.6K 1.6K dice rolls 31 175 Cash Rewards 32 250 Blue Sticker Pack 33 300 Cash Rewards 34 280 Cash Rewards 35 2K 1.85 dice rolls 36 400 5 Min Cash Boost 37 600 Blue Sticker Pack 38 700 500 dice rolls 39 800 Cash Rewards 40 3K 2.7K dice rolls 41 900 Purple Sticker Pack 42 1K 25 Mins Rent Frenzy 43 1.1K Cash Rewards 44 1.2K 950 dice rolls 45 2.5K Cash Rewards 46 1.2K Cash Rewards 47 1.4K Golden Blue Sticker Pack 48 1.5K Cash Rewards 49 6K Golden Blue Sticker Pack and 7K dice rolls

Apart from this, there is a season-long sticker collection event underway. One can get more amazing prizes by completing each sticker album in that event. The Sticker Packs mentioned in the ‘Rewards’ section can help you complete more albums faster.

You can also trade extra stickers with friends to help them or conduct an exchange to bolster your collection.

Moon Walkers event in Monopoly Go: How to win?

Tips for the Moon Walkers event (Image via Scopely)

The Moon Walkers event requires you to land on corner tiles of the board, i.e., Go, Free Parking, and the two Jail tiles. Each landing will earn you four points. You will get the rewards after accruing the requisite points to complete a milestone.

Since landing on the corner tiles is an uphill task, players are advised to use higher multipliers to gather as many points as possible. However, using these multipliers deducts the same number of dice from your hand. For example, rolling a dice with a x10 multiplier will earn you 40 points at once, but deduct 10 dice from your tally.

Since dice are crucial assets, you must learn to get free dice in the game and hoard them for such events.

Since launching in April 2023, Monopoly Go has gathered a vast fanbase and successfully popularized the board game with its playful mechanics and exhilarating events. Feel free to check out our other guides about the game.