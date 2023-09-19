Moon Walkers event in Monopoly Go: Rewards, milestones, and more

With gamers having relished space in Galactic Adventures, it is time for them to experience the Moon with the Moon Walkers event in Monopoly Go. Kicked off on September 19, 2023, it will continue until September 22, 2023, and include space-themed adventures. You can earn many amazing rewards and conquer the Moon by completing the milestones in this event.
That said, the Moon Walkers event in Monopoly Go presents 49 milestones, and completing each will earn you free dice rolls, cash rewards, and more.
Moon Walkers event in Monopoly Go: List of milestones and rewards
This article lists all the milestones in the Moon Walkers event, along with the points required to complete them and rewards.
Apart from this, there is a season-long sticker collection event underway. One can get more amazing prizes by completing each sticker album in that event. The Sticker Packs mentioned in the ‘Rewards’ section can help you complete more albums faster.
You can also trade extra stickers with friends to help them or conduct an exchange to bolster your collection.
Moon Walkers event in Monopoly Go: How to win?
The Moon Walkers event requires you to land on corner tiles of the board, i.e., Go, Free Parking, and the two Jail tiles. Each landing will earn you four points. You will get the rewards after accruing the requisite points to complete a milestone.
Since landing on the corner tiles is an uphill task, players are advised to use higher multipliers to gather as many points as possible. However, using these multipliers deducts the same number of dice from your hand. For example, rolling a dice with a x10 multiplier will earn you 40 points at once, but deduct 10 dice from your tally.
Since dice are crucial assets, you must learn to get free dice in the game and hoard them for such events.
Since launching in April 2023, Monopoly Go has gathered a vast fanbase and successfully popularized the board game with its playful mechanics and exhilarating events. Feel free to check out our other guides about the game.