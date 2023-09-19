Esports & Gaming

Moon Walkers event in Monopoly Go: Rewards, milestones, and more

By Subhadip Dey
Modified Sep 19, 2023 22:04 GMT
Find out about the Moon Walkers event in Monopoly Go (Image via Scopely)

With gamers having relished space in Galactic Adventures, it is time for them to experience the Moon with the Moon Walkers event in Monopoly Go. Kicked off on September 19, 2023, it will continue until September 22, 2023, and include space-themed adventures. You can earn many amazing rewards and conquer the Moon by completing the milestones in this event.

That said, the Moon Walkers event in Monopoly Go presents 49 milestones, and completing each will earn you free dice rolls, cash rewards, and more.

Moon Walkers event in Monopoly Go: List of milestones and rewards

Moon Walkers event rewards (Image via Scopely)

This article lists all the milestones in the Moon Walkers event, along with the points required to complete them and rewards.

Moonwalkers event milestones

Points Required

Rewards

1

5

10 dice rolls

2

5

Cash Rewards

3

10

Green Sticker Packs

4

10

Cash rewards

5

65

75 dice rolls

6

15

Cash Rewards

7

20

Cash Rewards

8

20

Green Sticker pack

9

25

Cash Rewards

10

180

240 dice rolls

11

25

Cash Rewards

12

30

10 Mins Cash Grab

13

35

Green Sticker Pack

14

40

Cash Rewards

15

350

480 dice rolls

16

45

Cash Rewards

17

60

Yellow Pack

18

100

120 dice rolls

19

70

Cash Rewards

20

600

Shield Skin

21

105

125 dice rolls

22

100

Pink Sticker Pack

23

110

Cash Rewards

24

120

Cash Rewards

25

1K

1.2K dice rolls

26

130

15 Mins High Roller

27

140

Cash Rewards

28

150

Cash Rewards

29

160

Yellow Sticker Pack

30

1.6K

1.6K dice rolls

31

175

Cash Rewards

32

250

Blue Sticker Pack

33

300

Cash Rewards

34

280

Cash Rewards

35

2K

1.85 dice rolls

36

400

5 Min Cash Boost

37

600

Blue Sticker Pack

38

700

500 dice rolls

39

800

Cash Rewards

40

3K

2.7K dice rolls

41

900

Purple Sticker Pack

42

1K

25 Mins Rent Frenzy

43

1.1K

Cash Rewards

44

1.2K

950 dice rolls

45

2.5K

Cash Rewards

46

1.2K

Cash Rewards

47

1.4K

Golden Blue Sticker Pack

48

1.5K

Cash Rewards

49

6K

Golden Blue Sticker Pack and 7K dice rolls

Apart from this, there is a season-long sticker collection event underway. One can get more amazing prizes by completing each sticker album in that event. The Sticker Packs mentioned in the ‘Rewards’ section can help you complete more albums faster.

You can also trade extra stickers with friends to help them or conduct an exchange to bolster your collection.

Moon Walkers event in Monopoly Go: How to win?

Tips for the Moon Walkers event (Image via Scopely)

The Moon Walkers event requires you to land on corner tiles of the board, i.e., Go, Free Parking, and the two Jail tiles. Each landing will earn you four points. You will get the rewards after accruing the requisite points to complete a milestone.

Since landing on the corner tiles is an uphill task, players are advised to use higher multipliers to gather as many points as possible. However, using these multipliers deducts the same number of dice from your hand. For example, rolling a dice with a x10 multiplier will earn you 40 points at once, but deduct 10 dice from your tally.

Since dice are crucial assets, you must learn to get free dice in the game and hoard them for such events.

Since launching in April 2023, Monopoly Go has gathered a vast fanbase and successfully popularized the board game with its playful mechanics and exhilarating events. Feel free to check out our other guides about the game.

