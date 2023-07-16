How to get free dice in Monopoly Go?

Monopoly Go is the online version of the popular board game. It has deservedly got plenty of recognition and fame from mobile gamers, despite being launched this year. Players all around the world always remain keen on finding free dice in the game, but it is a scarce resource and thus is difficult to acquire. Since the games is still new on the market, Scopely hasn’t released any coupon codes for the game yet.

Players looking for ways to get free dice in Monopoly Go keep falling for unreliable links or different cheats and hacks to get those in the game. However, if you are also trying to find ways to get free dice in Monopoly Go, you are at the right place.

Are there redeem codes for free dice in Monopoly Go?

As of now, Scopely hasn’t introduced any redeem codes for players to get free rolls, spin refills, or free dice. Therefore, you should refrain from following any suspicious links or falling for any hacks for the game that promise such rewards.

Then how can you get free dice in Monopoly Go?

Fortunately, by completing some simple in-game tasks, you can get what you're looking for. Follow these tips to get more freebies in the game and become a pro.

Invite your friends

Invite friends to earn free dice (Image via Scopely)

Like many other games, you can receive some free dice when your friends join Monopoly Go using your invitations. The more the players join the game using your invitation, the more rewards and free dice you'll get.

Use the sticker albums

Get free dice from stickers (Image via Scopely)

You can also earn rewards like free dice with the ever-changing Sticker Albums. You can get these cards by completing an event or a tournament that can level up your net worth in the game, or you can trade cards and stickers in the game to complete the album sets. Every time you complete a certain album set, you will receive amazing in-game rewards that often include free dice.

Claim free shop gift rewards

The in-game store often brings gifts for players. You can find the shop for gifts on the top-right corner of your home screen. Find the gifts there and claim them to earn rewards like free spins, dice, and other in-game rewards.

Collect daily treats

Daily login awards (Image via Scopely)

Like many other games, this one also offers some amazing daily rewards for simply logging in. Maintain your daily log-in streak, and you can see how these rewards keep getting better every day. This is another amazing way to claim free dice.

These are some of the best ways to earn free dice in Monopoly Go at the moment. You can also check out the guide to get free cards in the game.