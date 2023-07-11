Monopoly Go is a “highly social” mobile game. The online version of the new board game has grown increasingly popular, where players can experience the fast-paced multiplayer excitement of purchasing properties and building empires to make a fortune. Whether you are a beginner or a veteran, bring out your inner businessman, trade cards with friends, and enjoy the strategic rivalry.

Trading cards with friends is a common practice among Monopoly Go gamers. This is because they often stack numerous cards, among which many become copies. Thus, players often trade these cards with their friends.

However, this can be a little confusing for new players. This article offers a comprehensive guide to trading cards in the game.

How to trade cards on Monopoly Go? Everything you need to know about the game

Monopoly Go is an online version of the board game Monopoly, demanding players to keep evolving their strategies to win free rolls and lift the total asset by collecting more cards. One of the most challenging issues players face with the card game is how to exchange or trade cards with others.

In Monopoly Go, you can only send cards to friends who have accepted your friend requests. Once you send them cards, the receiver will be notified through mail. They can claim those cards once they log in to the game. Always choose the copy cards while trading with friends, as you may need single cards in the game.

Here is a step-by-step guide for how to trade cards in the game:

Step 1: Launch the game, and you will find the ‘Album’ symbol at the lower right corner of the home screen. Tap on that button.

Step 2: After that, you will find the stickers you own in the game. Among them, find the ones that have a duplicate in your collection. A +1 or the corresponding number sign will indicate how many of that card you own. Choose the sticker by tapping on it.

Step 3: Thereafter, you will find a Select a Friend option with a list of existing friends to whom you can send the sticker.

Step 4: Choose the friend you want to send the stickers to by tapping their username and then the send button.

That is all you need to do to trade cards with your Monopoly Go friends. However, you should note that users can only trade up to five cards daily. Therefore, use your trading limit wisely.

