Monopoly GO is a mobile title developed by Scopely with a modern twist to the classic board game Monopoly. This free-to-play game launched globally on April 12, 2023, with over five million downloads on the Play Store. It has boards themed after world-famous cities with beautiful scenery and lively animations. You can enjoy this title online with friends, family, and other players globally. Along with building houses and hotels like in classic Monopoly, you can also build board-specific landmarks in Monopoly GO.

Initially, you must choose between three tokens: Top Hat, Battleship, and Racecar, to start your journey. As your token moves on the board, you earn Monopoly money, collect shields, upgrade your net worth, explore different cities, and more. All these require rolling dice, but you can quickly run out of them. But don’t fret, this article will guide you on how to earn a dice in Monopoly GO.

Ways to earn a dice in Monopoly GO

Rolling dice makes the tokens move in Monopoly GO, and you can run out of them quickly. While the board game offers several ways to earn dice, some of the best ways are given below:

Waiting for an hour

One of the passive ways to earn a dice in the game is by waiting. Every new player can earn 30 rolls passively, which increases as you level up. You can earn up to five free rolls for every hour you wait.

Collecting additional shields

Another way to earn dice is by collecting shields placed randomly on Property Tiles. These shields protect your landmarks from other players’ attacks in the game's mini-game, Shutdown. You can collect them by landing a token in Tiles with a shield icon. Once you collect three shields, an additional one you earn will convert into dice.

Improving net worth and pulling chance cards

The game has maps based on real-life cities, each with five landmarks you can build and upgrade. Doing so improves your net worth, and achieving each level will reward you with multiple dice.

You can also earn free dice by pulling chance cards. You will get a chance card if your token lands on one of the three tiles with a question mark sign. These cards might contain rewards consisting of money and free dice. However, be careful because they also bring you bad things.

Completing in-game albums

Another way to earn free dice is by completing various in-game albums. Each album needs nine stickers to complete, and upon completion, you will earn huge rewards like money, dice, and a token. You can earn up to ten thousand or more dice rolls to complete each album. Stickers are obtainable by finishing special events, competing in tournaments, or leveling up.

Quick Wins and Weekly Prizes

Besides the aforementioned methods, players can utilize other alternatives to earn free dice in this mobile game. Monopoly GO has a Quick Win tab in the bottom left corner of your screen. It contains three daily tasks, some of which reward free dice.

Furthermore, completing these tasks daily adds progress to the weekly challenge bar. You can also get rewards by completing each weekly challenge which contains free dice. The number of free dice you earn can range from 50 to 100.

Inviting friends to play with you

Since Monopoly GO is an online multiplayer game, you can invite your friends to play. There are several methods to it, you can use your contact list, Facebook, or send an invitation link through text message. You can tap on the contact icon to connect your phone number and add friends from the contact list. The game will reward you with 30 dice for every invitation accepted.

You can also generate a URL by tapping on the green invite icon containing the link to download the Monopoly GO. It can be sent directly to your Facebook friends through Messenger. Additionally, you can copy the URL and share it any way you like with anyone. However, you will only earn rewards if they install this free-to-play game using your invitation link.

Logging into the game daily

Another passive way to earn a free dice is by logging into the Monopoly GO daily. The game offers daily rewards known as Daily Treats. These treats grant you free cash, dice rolls, shields, or tokens. You can also earn free dice as a reward by participating in events, tournaments, or prize-drop events.

