Call of Duty: The Board Game is officially coming next year with intense combat, stunning artwork, and more

Actiovision has just announced that it will be making a board game for Call of Duty with Arcane Wonders' collaboration. After multiple franchise hits, the board game-making behemoth is now here to explore the shooter's world. This new partnership will focus on creating a roleplaying tabletop game inspired by CoD storylines and characters.

For fans of both the community, nothing can get better than this. The board game is all set to be released in 2024, and here is everything you need to know about it.

Call of Duty: The Board Game announced - Release date, pre-order, and more

According to Arcane Wonders' official description, this brand new tabletop experience will feature:

"Intense combat, tactical planning, and stunning artwork featuring miniatures of iconic soldiers and weapons from the series."

Warzone 2.0 News @WarzoneCenter Activision, Arcane Wonders, Genuine Entertainment, and Evolution have announced that they will be producing “Call of Duty: The Board Game,” a strategic tabletop roleplaying game.



Bryan Pope, the CEO of Arcane Wonders and the lead designer for the project, stated that the team has worked hard to create the game and capture the essence of this popular franchise with the same intensity. It is created in a way that both the communities can enjoy simultaneously.

The game will also feature an array of iconic maps and objectives from the CoD franchise. While playing as Ghost, Soap, and Captain Price have been limited to screens for all these years, players will now be able to explore a whole new world with their favorite characters.

More details about the game are yet to come. However, fans can expect it to be completely strategy-based, assigned with different objectives to beat their opponents.

If you are looking for a release period for this game, it has been revealed that the Call of Duty: The Board Game will be available for purchase in 2024. For players who want to pre-order the game, they will be able to do so by the end of the year on Kickstarter.

As the FPS franchise is expanding their universe to different platforms, it is a great time to be a CoD fan. The franchise will also set foot on Nintendo Switch after Microsoft's acquisition of Activision gets through. The brand new announcement of the Call of Duty board game is surely another stepping stone towards a bigger future.

