5 best offline story-based mobile games to play in 2023

Story-based mobile games have gained immense popularity for their immersive storylines and interactive gameplay. These are popular because players can emotionally connect with the characters and sometimes even influence the direction of the game. Although a few of these games require an active internet connection to play, there are also plenty of enjoyable offline options available, some of which offer in-app purchases while others are entirely free-to-play. These games can be enjoyed on both iOS and Android devices.

This article lists the top offline story-based mobile games to play in 2023.

Life is Strange and other four offline story-based mobile games to play in 2023

1) Life is Strange

Life is Strange is a story-based mobile game developed by Don't Nod that has five episodes. The game’s coming-of-age story unfolds according to your choices as the main character, Max Caulfield. You will be paired with her best friend, Chloe Price, and be tasked with investigating the mysterious disappearance of a fellow student, Rachel Amber. The Time Rewind Mechanic is a major part of the gameplay that allows you to change past, present, and future events.

The game has multiple endings, and the outcome will depend on your choices throughout the game. Life is Strange has over five million downloads on the Play Store and features eye-catching hand-painted visuals and a beautiful soundtrack.

2) The Silent Age

The Silent Age is a point-and-click indie adventure game developed by game studio House on Fire. You play as Joe, an average janitor who takes on the task of saving humanity from an apocalyptic event. A small hand-held device allows you to travel between the funky era of the 70s and a dystopian future. You will be required to solve mind-bending puzzles to advance through each episode and collect missing pieces from both periods.

The game has an eerie soundtrack, brilliant voice acting, and stylized visuals that match the game’s suspenseful story. This story-based mobile game has over one million downloads on the Play Store.

3) The Wolf Among Us

Developed by Telltale, The Wolf Among Us has won over 90 Game of the Year awards. This five-part episodic game is based on the award-winning Fables comic book series by Bill Willingham.

The game tells the story of a murder mystery, which you will be solving as the main character, Bigby Wolf. The story is not only affected by what choices you make but also when you make them.

The Wolf Among Us brings fairy tale characters to a modern setting with a gritty and mature take on them. The story-based mobile game has developed a cult fan following over the years and has over five million downloads on the Play Store.

4) Iron Blade: Medieval Legends

Developed by Gameloft, this action RPG game has over 10 million downloads on the Play Store. Iron Blade: Medieval Legends is set in medieval times and features real-world locations filled with magic and demons. You play as a Templar Knight whose task is to save the kingdom by slaying monsters and defeating the demon Lord Baal. You can upgrade your weapon, unleash special attacks, and use a magic system to defeat monsters, demons, and Transylvanian vampires.

The story-based mobile game has detailed console-quality graphics and easy controls with a story inspired by Romanian history and geography. This free-to-play game has over 10 million downloads from the Play Store.

5) The Walking Dead: Season One

The first installment of The Walking Dead game series, developed by Telltale, has over 10 million downloads on the Play Store. You have to survive in a world full of zombies as you take control of a convicted criminal, Everett, who attempts to protect an orphaned girl named Clementine. Based on the same universe as Robert Kirkman’s award-winning comic book series, the game’s story adapts to your in-game decision. The way you interact with and respond to other characters will determine how the story progresses.

The Walking Dead: Season One has comic book-style graphics, neatly written dialogue, puzzles, and action sequences. The Walking Dead: Season One has become popular since its release, garnering over 10 million downloads from the Play Store.

