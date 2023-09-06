How to delete friends on Monopoly Go?

Friends on Monopoly Go make life easier for every business tycoon in the game. Your friends in Scopely’s highly social game might take away much of your hard-earned wealth by shutting down your buildings or robbing your bank, but they are some of your biggest assets. You can share stickers with your friends and help each other complete your sticker albums, or you can get help from them to complete some events.

However, as Scopely does not make removing friends on Monopoly Go obvious, gamers are looking for answers. This article will provide a comprehensive guide to help you understand this aspect of the game.

Follow these steps to delete friends on Monopoly Go

Monopoly Go's help center website provides you with a complete guide on how to remove friends in the game. Follow this step-by-step guide or click the aforementioned link to get your answers directly from Scopely.

Step 1: Launch the game and head to the Friends menu (on the immediate right of the Go button that helps you roll dice).

Step 2: Head to the leaderboard option from there. Toggle to the Locals tab from the Global tab to find your friends.

Step 3: Scroll through the Friends leaderboard and find the names of your friends you want to remove.

Step 4: Long press on the friend's name, and you will see a Remove button pop up.

Step 5: Tap the Remove button to delete the friend from the game.

Learn more about the latest Labor Day Parade event

Rewards List in Monopoly (Image via Scopely)

Scopely's highly social board game keeps bringing some amazing events to help pave their way to riches. The Labor Day Parade event is the second event of the new Epic Myths season in the game. Check out all the event milestones and rewards at this link.

Completing this event might require a lot of dice rolls. It is the most scarce and crucial resource for gamers, too. Feel free to check out our article for different ways to get free dice rolls.

Monopoly Go is a fast-growing game that keeps bringing in lucrative events to help players gain more riches and complete their boards faster. Remove inactive friends on Monopoly Go and add more active players to complete sticker albums faster for more rewards.

Learn how to manage your cash in the game to upgrade your buildings faster at this link.