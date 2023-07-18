Monopoly Go and its developer, Scopely, have earned many plaudits from the esports community for bringing one of the best board games to mobiles on April 12, 2023. Even though constant upgrades are scheduled for the game, which is expected to bring more tokens, stickers, and more, players are incredibly excited to learn different aspects of Monopoly Go.

One such aspect is how to manage money in Monopoly Go. This is very important, as other players can shut down your buildings and stage bank heists to take money from you. You must revive from the situation, rebuild those destroyed buildings on your board, and then upgrade those to increase your net worth.

Money management in the game is all about earning and investing money to build new buildings and increase your net worth. This article will talk about the ways in which you can earn and manage money in Monopoly Go.

How to manage money in Monopoly Go

How to earn money in Monopoly Go

roll your dice to earn money (Image via Scopely)

To manage money in Monopoly Go, you must first know how to earn it. There are different ways to earn money in the game, and this segment lists some of them below to help you:

Keep the dice rolling: When you roll the dice, the pawn travels to different tiles on the board. You can earn money upon landing on almost all the tiles apart from the ‘Jail,’ ‘Free,’ and Tax tiles. Besides, you can earn 400 cash every time you cross the ‘Start’ tile.

Take rent: You will get house tokens for upgrading and managing your buildings, which, once placed on a tile, will earn you rent upon landing on it if another player is there. The more house tokens you have on a particular tile, the more rent you get.

Bank Heists and Shutdowns: There are four 'Railroad' tiles on your board on each map. Upon landing on them, you can travel to other players' cities either to shut down their buildings or to perform a heist and rob money from their banks.

Shutdown other player's buildings (Image via Scopely)

How to invest and manage money in Monopoly Go

To manage money in Monopoly Go, business tycoons must invest their money properly to increase their net worth.

build your empire to manage money in Monopoly Go (image via Scopely)

Spending money on buildings is the only way to invest in various maps of cities worldwide. Each city has a monopoly board where you play to earn money, and then you can use it to build different buildings.

Every time you build or upgrade your buildings, you will receive a house token, which will help you earn rent from the tiles. There are different levels of building upgrades. Complete all the upgrades to complete each map and move on to the next.

Your net worth will increase with these upgrades, unlocking different levels. Each level will bring rewards like cash, free dice rolls, and sticker albums.

This is a detailed guide to help you manage money in Monopoly Go. Follow us for more interesting content regarding the game, updates, and more.