How to increase your net worth in Monopoly GO

Developed by Scopely, the ultimate purpose of Monopoly GO, a free-to-play game designed to replicate the world of real estate and financial ventures, is to increase your net worth. By strategically building and developing buildings in this game, you can considerably increase your wealth and obtain a competitive advantage over your competitors.

This article offers essential suggestions and techniques to maximize your net worth throughout your game progression in Monopoly GO.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

How to increase your Monopoly GO net worth

Boost your net worth by focusing on these elements in the game (Image via Scopely)

Building a property is essential to increase your net worth in Monopoly GO. However, this method is not as straightforward as it looks. The game allows you to roll dice on the board and acquire valuable rewards such as money, rent, and shields. Resources you have acquired from the game board will help you construct new buildings and, thus, build your portfolio in this game.

Also, your task doesn't end here, you must develop your constructions in this monopoly universe. Renovating your landmarks will aid you in progress and unlock new maps. Note that other players will attack your establishments, so it is advised to develop your building regularly and use shields to block any incoming attacks from opponents in the game.

All net worth upgrades in Monopoly GO

Various upgrades are available as you increase your net worth in the game (Image via Scopely)

Increasing your net worth in Monopoly GO delivers money rewards and unlocks important improvements that can give you a major advantage. As your net worth increases, you get access to different upgrades that improve your gameplay experience in this Monopoly game.

These enhancements can include automatically replenishing more dice rolls, allowing you to take more turns and make the right moves.

Furthermore, a bigger net worth lets you collect more money through Shutdowns, a mode where you can attack your opponent's landmarks. It provides you with a consistent flow of income even when your opponents descend on your properties.

Raising your Shields capacity is another way to raise your net worth, as it provides increased protection from unpleasant events and reduces the impact of unforeseen circumstances in the game.

These improvements increase your gameplay ability and provide a sense of development and accomplishment as you gain riches in this monopoly universe.

You can obtain these valuable improvements and gain a competitive advantage over other players by focusing on raising your net worth, giving you more control over the game's result and paving the way for your victory in Monopoly GO.