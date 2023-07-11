How to get more rolls on Monopoly GO

Monopoly GO is a dynamic and entertaining board game that takes a new spin on the classic game Monopoly. Players set out on an adventure to collect dice, explore the board, and strategically acquire properties. Making the most of your roll count can give you a huge advantage in the game. A well-rounded approach can help you accumulate more rolls and ultimately emerge victorious in Monopoly GO, whether it's property management, resource optimization, or social interactions.

We will look at a few strategies to obtain free rolls in Monopoly GO. Implementing these measures can greatly boost your roll count in Monopoly GO.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Daily hour rewards and connecting Facebook and contacts are some of the methods to increase roll counts in Monopoly GO

Take advantage of the hourly bonus

Using the hourly bonus to earn more rolls in Monopoly GO is an excellent strategy. You can get five free rolls per hour if you log in frequently.

Make a note of it or set an alarm to guarantee you don't miss out on this opportunity. By earning your hourly bonus on a steady basis, you can amass additional rolls over time, providing you an advantage in the game.

Increase net worth through property development

Building a property and boosting your net worth can result in free rolling. In Monopoly GO, prioritize strategic property development.

You can unlock new rolls as you hit certain net worth milestones by investing in real estate and increasing your net fortune. This strategy not only increases your roll count but also improves your overall position in the game.

Connect to Facebook for bonus rolls

This game includes a feature that allows you to link your gaming account to your Facebook profile. You will be rewarded with 25 free rolls if you do so.

Take advantage of this option since it not only gives you more rolls but also allows you to interact with friends and enjoy the game's social side. Connecting to Facebook can help you increase your roll count quickly.

Fill shield slots for extra rolls

The playing board in this game contains shields. When you roll and earn more shields than there are available slots for, those shields are turned into more rolls. To increase your chances of turning surplus shields into extra rolls, try to fill all of the shield spaces on the board.

1 extra shield = 1 dice roll

Connect to your contacts for bonus rolls

Connecting the game to your contacts is another option to gain more rolls. As a reward, you will receive 30 free rolls.

This tool encourages social interaction by allowing you to compete and challenge friends from your contact list. Use this chance to enhance your roll count and enjoy a more engaging and competitive game experience.

