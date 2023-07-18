How do you Shutdown in Monopoly GO?

Shutdown is one of the minigames in Monopoly GO that allows fellow tycoons to make real in-game currency. This mobile game is the online version of the popular board game Monopoly, where you can buy, trade, and construct properties. The more Net Worth you earn, the more fortunate you become. But the main question is how do you set off Shutdown?

In Monopoly GO, it is uncertain when you will trigger the Shutdown, although it is guaranteed to occur. It depends on how many spaces a virtual dice moves across the board and the probable chance it triggers.

The minigame helps you earn in-game cash to build your virtual dream empire. This article is a complete guide on how you can begin the Shutdown.

Monopoly GO Shutdown: How to play

Shutdown minigame (Image via Scopely)

The Monopoly GO Shutdown minigame can be triggered by landing on one of the Railroad's tiles on the virtual board. Various additional minigames are added to this classic board game, granting valuable items such as in-game money, jewelry, and gold. But before proceeding further, you must remember that playing this microgame could result in high rent or bankruptcy.

When expanding your real estate holdings, Shutdown plays a vital business role. Playing this subgame means you're engaging in an activity of looting other players' buildings and monuments.

Additionally, playing them enhances your social and interactive experience, improving tactical rivalry while giving you a competitive edge.

Since Shutdown relies heavily on dice, you must collect a substantial amount. Doing so is comparatively easy. However, you must complete specific objectives to get them or purchase them directly from the Store. The more dice you gather, the higher your chances of starting this microgame.

Once you trigger the Shutdown minigame, you will be transferred to another fellow tycoon's board, where you can attack their Landmarks. There are five distinct Landmarks, and upgrading them increases your virtual Net Worth and value. However, attacking opponents' properties means you will be stealing their money to build your empire.

Monopoly GO Shutdown: How to trigger?

Land on Roadtiles (Image via Scopely)

There are four Railroads in the virtual board of Monopoly GO, including Shortline, Pennsylvania, B & O, and Reading Railroads. The Dice Roll decides whether or not you will trigger a Shutdown. This minigame only occurs when the token lands on a Railroad and depends on how far you can move your token across the board.

Shutdown is one of the subgames that you will trigger upon landing. However, the tiles can also start minigames like Bank Heist. Therefore, to increase your chance of starting this game, save up on dice and wait to push your luck across the board.