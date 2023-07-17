How to defend your Monopoly GO landmarks?

Monopoly GO is a fun mobile game with a contemporary spin on the traditional board game Monopoly. Developed by Scopely, the game was released on April 12, 2023. It is free-to-play and has garnered over five million active players since its release. You can construct board-specific Landmarks in Monopoly GO in addition to houses and hotels like in the original Monopoly game.

This online rendition has given new life to the franchise. One of the coolest modes is the classic mode in this game, which simulates the age-old Monopoly experience in a digital setting. You can roll virtual dice to see how many spaces you can move across the board.

There are many characters you can use, with the Top-hat battleship being one of the most popular tokens. You can also build various Landmarks on the virtual Monopoly board.

In this article, we guide you through everything you need to know about protecting these Landmarks in Monopoly GO.

What are Landmarks in Monopoly GO?

Landmarks help you win the board level (Image via Scopely)

Every level in this title comprises five distinct Landmarks, each having six levels with unique appearances. You must construct these Landmarks and upgrade them to their max, Level 6, to complete the board.

Other players can destroy your Landmarks throughout the game. In this scenario, you will have to repair the broken or damaged Landmarks to restore them to their original condition to help you complete the board.

Using the Build button in the bottom menu, you can access the board Landmarks. Paying money for Landmark enhancements raises your net worth and gives you access to a house that may be placed on any random property tile.

How to protect your Landmarks from enemies in Monopoly GO

Being tactical is a key element of the game (Image via Scopely)

Collecting Shields is essential. Shields are items that stop others from harming your Landmarks. Therefore, it's crucial to quickly accumulate Shields as you start your journey in the game.

By utilizing them, you can defend your Landmarks from other players' attacks. Shutdown attacks can be devastating for your empire. Thus, with Shields, you can defend your Landmarks in GO.

The more you play the game, the more your Shields will regenerate and appear randomly on the board's property tiles.

If you want to read more about this game, you can check out our other articles here. If we missed something, feel free to mention it in the comments below.