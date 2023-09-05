Labor Day parade in Monopoly Go: All rewards, milestones and more

The Labor Day Parade in Monopoly Go is the new event in Scopely’s highly social title. The virtual board game brings plenty of events to help gamers earn more dice, stickers, and other exciting rewards that help you pave the way to more riches and complete the different boards in the game faster.
The Labor Day Parade event is no exception from the other event. The second event of the Epic Myths season has created a lot of curiosity in the community. This article brings you the complete reward list for the event and more.
Labor Day Parade in Monopoly Go: Milestones and rewards
The new Labor Day Parade in Monopoly Go requires you to collect a certain number of points to earn the rewards. Each of the 49 milestones has special rewards.
Here are all the milestones, the points required to complete them, and the rewards you can earn from them.
How to get points for the Labor Day Parade in Monopoly Go
The Labor Day Parade requires you to land on the corner tiles of your board. These are the Go tile, two Jail tiles, and the Free Parking tile on your board.
Landing on any of these squares will earn you four points. Accumulating these points will then help you earn the rewards for each milestone.
How to complete the Labor Day Parade event
You will need to throw the dice a lot of times to accumulate points to complete these milestones. It is common knowledge in the community that landing on the corner tiles is the hardest.
Besides, collecting over a thousand points to get a reward will be hard for players when they are getting only four points each time. You will need to use the roll multipliers in that case.
Roll multipliers are a high-risk, high-gain gamble in the game. When you roll with x2, x5, or x10 multipliers, it will take away a similar number of dice from your collection. However, the rewards for landing on each tile with these multipliers will be multiplied by the same number to help you get more cash or other rewards.
However, since this is a corner tile event, you might have to spend a lot more on dice rolls than expected. Check out our guide on how to get more free dice rolls in Monopoly Go for an advantage.
The Labor Day Parade brings some amazing rewards to help you win more. Follow us to stay updated about all such events and guides to the game.