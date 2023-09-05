Labor Day parade in Monopoly Go: All rewards, milestones and more

The Labor Day Parade in Monopoly Go is the new event in Scopely’s highly social title. The virtual board game brings plenty of events to help gamers earn more dice, stickers, and other exciting rewards that help you pave the way to more riches and complete the different boards in the game faster.

The Labor Day Parade event is no exception from the other event. The second event of the Epic Myths season has created a lot of curiosity in the community. This article brings you the complete reward list for the event and more.

Labor Day Parade in Monopoly Go: Milestones and rewards

The new Labor Day Parade in Monopoly Go requires you to collect a certain number of points to earn the rewards. Each of the 49 milestones has special rewards.

Here are all the milestones, the points required to complete them, and the rewards you can earn from them.

Labor Day Parade in Monopoly Go Points Required Rewards 1 5 Cash Rewards 2 10 10 dice rolls 3 10 Cash rewards 4 10 Green Sticker Pack 5 55 60 dice rolls 6 15 Cash rewards 7 20 10 Min Rent Frenzy 8 20 Green Sticker Pack 9 25 Cash rewards 10 150 180 dice rolls 11 30 Cash rewards 12 35 Cash rewards 13 35 Green Sticker Pack 14 40 Cash rewards 15 300 375 dice rolls 16 40 10 Min Cash Grab 17 45 Cash rewards 18 50 Orange Sticker Pack 19 55 Cash rewards 20 600 775 dice rolls 21 55 5 Min Cash Boost 22 60 Pink Sticker Pack 23 65 Cash rewards 24 60 Cash rewards 25 1K 1.2K dice 26 70 15 Min High Roller 27 100 Yellow Sticker Pack 28 110 Cash rewards 29 125 100 dice rolls 30 800 Cash rewards 31 175 Cash rewards 32 250 175 dice rolls 33 300 Blue Sticker Pack 34 280 Cash rewards 35 1.6K 1.7K dice rolls 36 400 25 Mins Rent Frenzy 37 600 Cash rewards 38 700 Cash rewards 39 800 Blue Sticker Pack 40 3K 3K dice rolls 41 850 Cash rewards 42 900 Purple Sticker Pack 43 950 700 dice rolls 44 3.2K Cash rewards 45 1K 1.5K dice rolls 46 1.2K Cash rewards 47 1.4K Blue and Gold Sticker Pack 48 1.5K Cash rewards 49 6K Blue and Gold Sticker Pack and 7K dice rolls

How to get points for the Labor Day Parade in Monopoly Go

The Labor Day Parade requires you to land on the corner tiles of your board. These are the Go tile, two Jail tiles, and the Free Parking tile on your board.

Landing on any of these squares will earn you four points. Accumulating these points will then help you earn the rewards for each milestone.

How to complete the Labor Day Parade event

You will need to throw the dice a lot of times to accumulate points to complete these milestones. It is common knowledge in the community that landing on the corner tiles is the hardest.

Besides, collecting over a thousand points to get a reward will be hard for players when they are getting only four points each time. You will need to use the roll multipliers in that case.

Roll multipliers are a high-risk, high-gain gamble in the game. When you roll with x2, x5, or x10 multipliers, it will take away a similar number of dice from your collection. However, the rewards for landing on each tile with these multipliers will be multiplied by the same number to help you get more cash or other rewards.

However, since this is a corner tile event, you might have to spend a lot more on dice rolls than expected. Check out our guide on how to get more free dice rolls in Monopoly Go for an advantage.

The Labor Day Parade brings some amazing rewards to help you win more.