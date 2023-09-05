Labor Day parade in Monopoly Go: All rewards, milestones and more

Esports & Gaming

Labor Day Parade in Monopoly Go


The Labor Day Parade in Monopoly Go is the new event in Scopely’s highly social title. The virtual board game brings plenty of events to help gamers earn more dice, stickers, and other exciting rewards that help you pave the way to more riches and complete the different boards in the game faster.

The Labor Day Parade event is no exception from the other event. The second event of the Epic Myths season has created a lot of curiosity in the community. This article brings you the complete reward list for the event and more.

Labor Day Parade in Monopoly Go: Milestones and rewards




The new Labor Day Parade in Monopoly Go requires you to collect a certain number of points to earn the rewards. Each of the 49 milestones has special rewards.

Here are all the milestones, the points required to complete them, and the rewards you can earn from them.

Labor Day Parade in Monopoly Go

Points Required

Rewards

1

5

Cash Rewards

2

10

10 dice rolls

3

10

Cash rewards

4

10

Green Sticker Pack

5

55

60 dice rolls

6

15

Cash rewards

7

20

10 Min Rent Frenzy

8

20

Green Sticker Pack

9

25

Cash rewards

10

150

180 dice rolls

11

30

Cash rewards

12

35

Cash rewards

13

35

Green Sticker Pack

14

40

Cash rewards

15

300

375 dice rolls

16

40

10 Min Cash Grab

17

45

Cash rewards

18

50

Orange Sticker Pack

19

55

Cash rewards

20

600

775 dice rolls

21

55

5 Min Cash Boost

22

60

Pink Sticker Pack

23

65

Cash rewards

24

60

Cash rewards

25

1K

1.2K dice

26

70

15 Min High Roller

27

100

Yellow Sticker Pack

28

110

Cash rewards

29

125

100 dice rolls

30

800

Cash rewards

31

175

Cash rewards

32

250

175 dice rolls

33

300

Blue Sticker Pack

34

280

Cash rewards

35

1.6K

1.7K dice rolls

36

400

25 Mins Rent Frenzy

37

600

Cash rewards

38

700

Cash rewards

39

800

Blue Sticker Pack

40

3K

3K dice rolls

41

850

Cash rewards

42

900

Purple Sticker Pack

43

950

700 dice rolls

44

3.2K

Cash rewards

45

1K

1.5K dice rolls

46

1.2K

Cash rewards

47

1.4K

Blue and Gold Sticker Pack

48

1.5K

Cash rewards

49

6K

Blue and Gold Sticker Pack and 7K dice rolls

How to get points for the Labor Day Parade in Monopoly Go




The Labor Day Parade requires you to land on the corner tiles of your board. These are the Go tile, two Jail tiles, and the Free Parking tile on your board.

Landing on any of these squares will earn you four points. Accumulating these points will then help you earn the rewards for each milestone.

How to complete the Labor Day Parade event



You will need to throw the dice a lot of times to accumulate points to complete these milestones. It is common knowledge in the community that landing on the corner tiles is the hardest.

Besides, collecting over a thousand points to get a reward will be hard for players when they are getting only four points each time. You will need to use the roll multipliers in that case.

Roll multipliers are a high-risk, high-gain gamble in the game. When you roll with x2, x5, or x10 multipliers, it will take away a similar number of dice from your collection. However, the rewards for landing on each tile with these multipliers will be multiplied by the same number to help you get more cash or other rewards.

However, since this is a corner tile event, you might have to spend a lot more on dice rolls than expected. Check out our guide on how to get more free dice rolls in Monopoly Go for an advantage.

The Labor Day Parade brings some amazing rewards to help you win more. Follow us to stay updated about all such events and guides to the game.

