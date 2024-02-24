Monopoly Go: Today’s event schedule

Monopoly Go daily events are a treat for the tycoons since they help them grab interesting rewards. These daily events can be split into three categories: tournaments, side quests, and special events. While getting a schedule for the tournaments and special events is relatively easier, that is not the case for the side quests.

This article brings a complete list of the Monopoly Go event schedule for today (updated daily) to help you become aware of the rewards you can get from your favorite highly social title.

Monopoly Go events today for February 24, 2024 (Daily Events)

Daily events in Scopely's highly social title (Image via Scopely)

There are plenty of the latest Special Events and Tournaments currently underway in Scopely’s virtual board game. Accompanied by the side quests, these events bring plenty of amazing rewards for the tycoons. Here is the list of the mini-quests for February 24, 2024:

High Roller (10 Minutes): Possible arrival at 2:00 AM to 5:00 AM (PT)/ 5:00 AM to 8:00 AM (ET)/ 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM (GMT).

Rent Frenzy (30 Minutes): Possible arrival at 5 AM to 11 AM (PT)/ 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM (ET)/ 1:00 PM to 7:00 PM (GMT)

Wheel Boost (30 Minutes): Possible Arrival at 8:00 AM to 11:00 AM (PT)/ 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM (ET)/ 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM (GMT).

Free Parking (45 Minutes): Possible Arrival at 11 AM to 5 PM (PT)/ 2:00 PM to 8 PM (ET)/ 7:00 PM to 1:00 AM (GMT) (February 25, 2024).

High Roller (5 Minutes): Possible arrival at 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM (PT)/ 2:00 PM to 11:00 PM (ET)/ 7:00 PM to 4:00 AM (GMT) (February 25, 2024).

Wheel Boost (15 Minutes): Possible arrival at 5:00 PM to 11 PM (PT)/ 8:00 PM to 2 AM (ET) (February 25, 2024)/ 4:00 AM (February 25, 2024) to 10 AM (GMT) (February 25, 2024).

Monopoly Go daily events: Special events and tournament

A new dig event is currently live in the game (Image via Scopely)

The special events and tournaments currently available in Monopoly Go are:

Galactic Adventures: Collect tokens to complete milestones for amazing rewards. The event went live on February 23, 2024, and will end on February 25, 2024.

Martian Mysteries: The one-day tournament will be ending today. Gather tokens for rewards and a better position on the leaderboard for rewards.

Galactic Treasures: This is a new dig event where you must collect pickaxe tokens to unearth treasures for amazing rewards. This event began on February 23 and will last until February 27, 2024.

You can use roll multipliers in Monopoly Go to increase your earnings in some of these events. Follow Sportskeeda for more game-related guides.

